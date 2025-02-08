Police investigating fatal shooting that left 1 man dead in southeast Phoenix
Feb 8, 2025, 9:39 PM
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Phoenix on Friday that left one man dead.
At about 11:50 p.m., authorities responded to an apartment in the area of 22nd Street and Broadway Road. They found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in the “common area” of the residential complex.
The man, later identified as Isaiah Young, 40, was transported to a nearby hospital and died from injury.
Police interviewed a man who “acknowledged his involvement” in the fatal shooting, and let him go at this point in the investigation.
The apartment shooting is being viewed as self-defense before further investigation proves otherwise.
No other information was provided.
