PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Phoenix on Friday that left one man dead.

At about 11:50 p.m., authorities responded to an apartment in the area of 22nd Street and Broadway Road. They found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in the “common area” of the residential complex.

The man, later identified as Isaiah Young, 40, was transported to a nearby hospital and died from injury.

Police interviewed a man who “acknowledged his involvement” in the fatal shooting, and let him go at this point in the investigation.

The apartment shooting is being viewed as self-defense before further investigation proves otherwise.

No other information was provided.

Follow @pwmoses11

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.