PHOENIX — The Phoenix skies have been historically full of airplanes this past year. In fact, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport broke another passenger record in 2024.

Airport officials announced Monday that 52,325,266 passengers used Phoenix Sky Harbor’s terminals last year.

That’s a 7.5% boost from 2023’s numbers, which were also record-breaking at the time.

Furthermore, it’s the first time the airport served more than 50 million passenger in a calendar year.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego commended airport officials for their accomplishments.

“I’m proud of the work our airport team and partners have done over the past year,” Gallego said in a Monday news release. “Our state’s top economic engine provides visitors and residents alike an efficient and enjoyable travel experience.”

Gallego also said there are constant improvements underway for the airport, which is celebrating its airport’s 90th anniversary this year.

