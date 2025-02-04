Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Fasten your seatbelt: Phoenix Sky Harbor flew more passengers than ever before in 2024

Feb 4, 2025, 4:30 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — The Phoenix skies have been historically full of airplanes this past year. In fact, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport broke another passenger record in 2024.

Airport officials announced Monday that 52,325,266 passengers used Phoenix Sky Harbor’s terminals last year.

That’s a 7.5% boost from 2023’s numbers, which were also record-breaking at the time.

Phoenix Sky Harbor sets new record amount of passengers

Furthermore, it’s the first time the airport served more than 50 million passenger in a calendar year.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego commended airport officials for their accomplishments.

“I’m proud of the work our airport team and partners have done over the past year,” Gallego said in a Monday news release. “Our state’s top economic engine provides visitors and residents alike an efficient and enjoyable travel experience.”

Gallego also said there are constant improvements underway for the airport, which is celebrating its airport’s 90th anniversary this year.

More details about future development projects for the airport can be found online.

