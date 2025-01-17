Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix exploring options with potential budget shortfall in 2025

Jan 17, 2025, 7:00 PM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — With potential budget cuts on the way, the city of Phoenix is looking into options to uphold a mandatory balanced budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

The city council said it intends to increase transaction privilege tax and sales tax by up to 0.5% while it determines the scope of its budget. Council members will hold a meeting on March 18 to vote on the proposed tax increases.

If the tax decision is approved, it would go into effect on July 1.

Considering that the general transaction privilege tax rate has not been raised since 1986 (1.2%), the move would be largely unprecedented.

Phoenix operates with roughly a $2 billion general fund. The city said even with a hiked tax rate, it would still fall below existing tax levels in Glendale (2.9%) and Buckeye (3.0%).

The council will release its budget status and forecast of the next few years on Feb. 25.

For statewide context, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a $16.1 billion budget last June despite facing a $1.4 billion shortfall. The budget saved money in areas of higher education spending and state agency funding.

RELATED STORIES

How can Phoenix residents learn about the budget options?

Local residents can use an interactive software, FundPHX, to better understand the budget as it is and will be constructed. Through the tool, residents can submit recommendations for where money should be allocated, and conversely, where it should not be invested.

In April, the budget’s numbers will be updated and all recommendations will be rolled over to the next fiscal year.

The city council referenced the ongoing Los Angeles fires as yet another reason for making sure the budget is flexible enough to handle the unthinkable. Regardless of the projected budget shortfall, Phoenix will be committed to addressing public safety and the growing homeless population.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona man sexual exploitation 10 charges...

Payne Moses

Arizona man faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

An Arizona man was charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Dec. 30 as he was linked to "child sexual abuse material" through online tips.

5 hours ago

Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said....

Bailey Leasure

Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa leaves 3 people dead

Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said.

7 hours ago

A lottery ticket worth an estimated $112 million was sold in Arizona after Friday’s national Mega...

David Veenstra

Lottery ticket sold in Arizona wins $112 million in latest Mega Millions drawing

A lottery ticket worth an estimated $112 million was sold in Arizona after Friday’s national Mega Millions drawing.

10 hours ago

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in a Fuzzy's Sports Grill parking ...

David Veenstra

Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing at Fuzzy’s parking lot in Surprise

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in a Fuzzy's Sports Grill parking lot in Surprise on Friday afternoon.

11 hours ago

The investigation against Tolleson Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez has concluded without any evidence of wr...

David Veenstra

Investigation against Tolleson mayor concludes after parking lot confrontation

The investigation against Tolleson Mayor Juan Rodriguez has concluded without any evidence of wrongdoing, the city announced.

13 hours ago

The Arizona Department of Revenue has expanded its free tax filing program, giving even more Arizon...

David Veenstra

Arizona free tax filing program expands

The Arizona Department of Revenue has expanded its free tax filing program, giving even more Arizonans a way to file their taxes online for free.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

Phoenix exploring options with potential budget shortfall in 2025