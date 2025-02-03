Close
70-year-old woman killed in Phoenix hit-and-run collision

Feb 3, 2025, 6:30 PM

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


PHOENIX — A 70-year-old woman was killed in a Phoenix hit-and-run collision and police are searching for the suspect.

Officers responded to 37th and Peoria avenues around 6 a.m. and found Alicia Melero Dominguez with serious injuries.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and died there, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Detectives believe Melero Dominguez was crossing Peoria Avenue mid-block when was struck by the vehicle heading westbound.

The vehicle was located near the scene but the driver had fled.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers.

No other information was available.

