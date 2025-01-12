Close
Peoria partners with GCU for entrepreneur training program

Jan 12, 2025, 8:00 PM

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — The city of Peoria and Grand Canyon University have announced a partnership for a entrepreneur training program, according to a news release.

The four month program will provide free training to Peoria entrepreneurs. The program is being used to help local start-ups and small businesses in Peoria. 

“This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and providing local business owners with the tools, mentorship and support they need to grow and succeed,” Peoria Deputy City Manager Mike Faust said in a release.

Business owners can begin applying on March 1 with the program starting in April. Thirty entrepreneurs will be selected for the program. 

Participants in the program will have 90 minute classes every Tuesday and Thursday in April, June, August and October from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. The classes will be at the City of Peoria Community Center

What will the training in the GCU, Peoria program look like?

The program will be used to support entrepreneurs that want to start their business and find a buyer for their product or service. Each month of the program will be used to focus on challenges business owners face in real life when starting up. These will include:

  • April: Innovation stage – Entrepreneurs can start building their ideas. 
  • June: Pre-seed stage -Participants begin building a product and assembling a team.
  • August: Seed stage – Entrepreneurs enter the market with their idea and start refining their product.
  • October: Early stage – A focus on revenue generation and participants begin

Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase their ideas at the end of each phase and pitch them to potential investors and business owners. Cash prizes will be awarded during each phase. 

More information on the program can be found online.

