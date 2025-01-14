PHOENIX — Pedal Haus Brewery, an award-winning local beer maker, is making it easier for Arizonans to enjoy their favorite styles at home.

The company is now selling canned beers so fans don’t have to travel to one of its four locations in Tempe, Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa to taste its signature beverages.

The brews available are the German-style Pilsner, White Rabbit Hazy IPA and the Day Drinker Light Lager.

Where to buy new canned beers from Pedal Haus Brewery

Currently, fans of the brand can buy canned versions of those three styles at the Tempe and Phoenix locations of Pedal House Brewery.

They’re coming to Chandler and Mesa “soon,” according to a Monday announcement from the company.

The canned beers are also available at Whole Foods, AJs and other select retailers, such as all Total Wine stories statewide. Local bottle shops will also sell the cans, although the company didn’t name specific locations.

Those hoping to buy the new canned beers should check with their local retailers for availability, according to the company.

The founder of Pedal Haus Brewery, Julian Wright, said he’s excited to make his company’s beer more accessible.

“Transitioning to canned beer is a natural next step for us,” Wright said in the announcement. “We’re excited to provide beer lovers with a new way to enjoy our brews, whether they’re unwinding at home or bringing them along to a social occasion.”

