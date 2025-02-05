Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona utilities to explore adding nuclear energy generation

Feb 5, 2025, 1:37 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Three of Arizona’s top electric utilities companies are considering adding new nuclear power plants to support the state’s growing energy needs.

Arizona Public Service (APS), the state’s largest energy provider, is leading the team effort with the Salt River Project (SRP) and Tucson Electric Power (TEP).

APS, SRP and TEP asked the U.S. Department of Energy to support exploration of a potential site for a new nuclear power plant in Arizona, according to a joint Wednesday news release.

If approved, that grant would enable the three energy companies to assess a wide range of locations, including retiring coal plants, that could house nuclear power plants.

Officials predict the selection process to take around three years. They also say the nuclear power plant could be in operation in the next 15 years.

Why are Arizona energy companies exploring nuclear energy?

APS President Ted Geisler said nuclear energy is a valuable part of a diverse energy portfolio as it provides reliable, clean energy 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

RELATED STORIES

“Energy demand in Arizona is increasing rapidly,” Geisler said in a Wednesday news release. “To ensure a reliable and affordable electric supply for our customers, we are committed to maintaining a diverse energy mix.”

Currently, nuclear power is already in use in Arizona. In fact, Arizona is home to the second biggest nuclear power plant in the U.S. That’s the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Tonopah, which is around 56 miles southwest of Phoenix.

“While new nuclear generation would take more than a decade to develop, the planning and exploration of options must begin now,” Geisler said. “We are partnering with neighboring utilities to assess the feasibility of new nuclear generation, alongside other resources, to meet the state’s growing energy needs.”

Arizona utilities to explore adding nuclear energy generation