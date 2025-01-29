PHOENIX – If you have a knack for nicknames and an appreciation for heavy equipment, the Arizona Department of Transportation has just the thing for you.

That’s right, it’s time for ADOT’s annual Name-A-Snowplow contest.

“This contest is an engaging way to remind the traveling public how to safely drive around snowplows, highlight the work our snowplow operators put in each winter and give a few creative Arizonans bragging rights,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said in a press release.

How will Name-A-Snowplow contest winners be selected?

To enter the 2025 Name-A-Snowplow contest, you must submit your witty winter-themed monikers via the contest page by Monday.

ADOT will judge the entries and select 12-15 finalists.

The public will then vote on their favorites, and the top six names will be affixed to ADOT snowplows.

About 3,400 entries were submitted for last year’s contest. After more than 9,500 votes were tallied, the three winners were “Snowbi-Wan Kenobi,” “Fast and Flurryous” and “Scoopacabra.”

