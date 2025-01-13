Close
Mesa Public Schools announces layoffs as enrollment, funding decline

Jan 13, 2025, 1:09 PM

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Some Mesa Public Schools teachers won’t be back in the fall because of pending staffing cuts, Arizona’s largest public district announced last week.

Outgoing Superintendent Andi Fourlis said layoffs for the 2025-26 school year are necessary because of declining enrollment, rising operational costs and a reduction in federal and state funding.

“Nearly 90% of our expenses are dedicated to paying our talented and hardworking staff,” Fourlis said in a YouTube video posted Friday. “Because of this, we must make the heartbreaking decision to eliminate some positions throughout the district.”

Public district and charter schools across Arizona have been grappling with declining enrollment since Republican lawmakers made all students eligible for Empowerment Scholarship Accounts (ESA), the state’s voucher program, in 2022.

According to the Arizona Department of Education, more than 80,000 students were signed up to receive public ESA funds to pay for private school or homeschool expenses as of Nov. 18, 2024.

Fourlis, who previously announced she was retiring after the current school year, said Mesa Public Schools expects to lose 1,800 students from its approximately 80 campuses next year.

“In Arizona, our funding is determined by the number of students enrolled. Fewer students mean less funding,” she explained.

When will Mesa Public Schools teachers learn their fate?

Fourlis didn’t say how many jobs will be lost. School leaders have been notified and will let the impacted personnel know by Feb. 7.

“I recognize how painful these conversations will be and I assure you they will be approached with care and compassion. If your position is affected, we are committed to supporting you through this transition,” she said.

Fourlis, who has been superintendent of Mesa Public Schools since 2020, announced her retirement in October 2024. June 30 will be her last day.

She will be replaced by Matthew Strom, the district’s current associate superintendent.

Fourlis said the decision to lay off staff was a difficult one.

“I value every employee in Mesa Public Schools and the incredible impact they have on our students and community. These decisions are not a reflection of anyone’s dedication or worth, but rather a necessity to ensure the long-term stability of our schools,” she said.

