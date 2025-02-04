Mesa unveils new monument signage for Asian District

PHOENIX – The city of Mesa unveiled new monument signage for its Asian District last week, in time for Lunar New Year celebrations.

The new monument sits in front of Mekong Plaza (an Asian-themed market), near the southwest corner of Dobson Road and Main Street.

The signage was installed to honor the district’s “cultural vibrancy and economic significance,” a district that spans between Main Street and Broadway Road on Dobson Road, housing nearly 100 businesses that are carry cultural significance. Among the businesses are authentic Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Vietnamese, Filipino and other Asian restaurants; Asian grocery stores; bubble tea shops and Asian bakeries.

Cultural festivals, performances and other community events are additional key components that distinctly identify the district.

“The Asian District is a space where cultures intersect and thrive,” Councilmember Francisco Heredia said in a press release. “It’s a point of pride for Mesa, and today’s unveiling underscores the importance of fostering inclusivity and growth.”

Mesa’s Asian District will see some of its businesses undergo renovations later this year. Improvements to a 183,000-square-foot retail complex are among the planned improvements.

“The Asian District is not just a vital part of Mesa’s economy; it’s a celebration of the cultural diversity that makes our city unique,” Mayor Mark Freeman said in a press release. “This new monument signage is a symbol of the city of Mesa’s commitment to supporting this vibrant community.”

How did the city of Mesa come up with the monument’s design?

The new monument’s design pays a nod to the Asian District’s logo, a square made up of different tangram pieces, signifying different Asian cultures unifying together among the community.

A tangram is puzzle composed of different shapes that fit together to form a design, originating from 18th century Chinese civilization.

“This monument signage is a milestone in our efforts to promote the Asian District as a premier destination for culture, community and commerce,” Mesa Economic Development Director Jaye ODonnell said in a press release. “It’s an exciting moment for Mesa and for all who operate businesses, work, live, shop and play here.”

