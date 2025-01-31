Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is expecting to spend between $60 billion and $65 billion to build new projects in 2025, with some of that investment coming to Arizona.

The company announced Jan. 30 that the first two buildings of its massive Mesa Data Center, located at 3841 S. Ellsworth Road, are now operational and part of Meta’s global network of data centers.

The Mesa Data Center could be home to data from across Meta’ platforms including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Meta AI.

“We are serving traffic now on the first two buildings and the construction of the remainder of the campus will continue over the next couple of years,” said Brad Davis, Meta’s data center community and economic developer director.

The first two buildings have been under construction since 2021 and the company is currently building out three more data center buildings on the 396-acre site it acquired in 2021 for $123.2 million. The second phase was originally expected to be operational in 2026, and Davis said that is likely when it will open.

