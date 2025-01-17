PHOENIX — The fourth annual Copper State Beer Festival is returning to Mesa this weekend.

Saturday’s event starts at noon, 1 p.m. or 2 p.m., depending on the ticket level, and runs to 5 p.m. at Riverview Park, near Rio Salado Parkway and Dobson Road.

The festival offers various other adult beverages, including wine, cider, mead and seltzer, but beer is where it truly shines.

There will be over 100 premium craft beer vendors on hand, including Maui Brewing, AZ LOC ALE Beer Co., Mother Road Brewing and Pedal House Brewery.

What else is there at the Mesa beer festival?

Don’t be surprised if you hear oinks or barks. There will be rescue puppies ready to be adopted, along with rescue pigs and alpacas as festival greeters.

There will also be tons of places to grab a bite. Thirty local food trucks will offer bites, from Chew Philly Food Truck to Dee-Lite’s Backyard Bayou.

There will also be several trucks selling tacos and BBQ, such as MoLo’s Tacos and More and Saucy Lukes Craft BBQ.

In addition to the bites and brews, there will also be 45 market vendors selling hand-crafted goods, including jewelry, art, packaged foods and more.

There will also be live painting, a silent disco, a golf simulator, flash tattoos, axe throwing and games.

How much do tickets for the Copper State Beer Festival cost?

There are four different tickets being sold for the Mesa beer festival, each of which offers different levels of access. Prices rose from their 2024 costs.

The cheapest ticket is for designated drivers at $30. They’ll get access to non-alcoholic options while supplies last.

The second cheapest is the general admission ticket, which costs $60. Guests with this ticket can enter at 2 p.m. and will get a souvenir tasting glass and 15 samples to drink.

However, general admission plus tickets, which cost $75, will let festival goers enter an hour earlier at 1 p.m. They’ll get 20 samples and a souvenir tasting glass.

Lastly, VIP tickets cost $110. Buyers will get early access into the festival at noon, along with 25 samples, free VIP parking, a Koozie lanyard, bottle opener sunglasses, a commemorative event sticker and — of course — a souvenir tasting glass.

Only those 21 and up will be allowed to enter the Mesa beer festival.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.