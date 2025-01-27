PHOENIX — The memorial details for the Phoenix firefighter who died Wednesday after a long battle with occupational cancer have been announced.

The memorial service for Capt. Anthony Mock will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Christ’s Church of the Valley (CCV) in Peoria near Happy Valley Road and 67th Avenue.

Phoenix Fire Department members, city officials, family, friends and members of the public are all welcome to attend the service.

For those unable to attend the service, the ceremony will be streamed live online.

Mock, a 39-year-old father and U.S. Air Force veteran, became an advocate for early screenings after he was diagnosed with two rare forms of cancer two years ago. The paramedic appeared in multiple videos where he shared his story and encouraged fellow firefighters to get screened.

In a video posted by the Firefighter48 Foundation just two weeks before his death, Mock said he understood the risk of occupational cancer — disease caused by chemical exposure on the job — associated with fire service.

He said he felt “100% fine” when he went for a screening at Vincere Cancer Center in Scottsdale.

However, doctors found cancer in his right kidney and right adrenal gland. He had the gland and part of his kidney removed, but the cancer spread throughout his body.

Mock’s cancer was found to be incurable, and his treatment became focused on extending his life as long as possible.

He became an advocate for cancer screenings to help others avoid the same outcome.

“My number one hope is that my journey will inspire somebody to go get checked that otherwise wouldn’t have, and their life has a chance to be saved through early cancer identification and treatment,” he said.

In a video posted by the city of Phoenix for Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in January 2024, he said working for the Phoenix Fire Department was “a dream come true.”

“I never took it for granted, not one day. I took pride in it every day,” he said.

