PHOENIX — Several hikers got more than they bargained for on Tuesday during a trek near Devil’s Bridge in Sedona.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) search teams were called to a trail at 5 p.m. after a hiker reported she was with her four children, one of which was away from the group without her phone, as a snowstorm moved in.

The wintry precipitation accumulated quickly, covering the trail and leaving the family unable to get back to their car. The daughter who was away from the family made it back to the trailhead before that, but had difficult getting in touch with the other members.

When teams were searching for the family, YCSO received another call from a group of lost hikers. Coincidentally enough, that group had found the other family that couldn’t find their way back to the trailhead.

In total, eight hikers were lost and ended up staying in one spot so rescue teams could find them. They were located and brought back to the trailhead by 8 p.m.

Were hikers rescued in Sedona injured?

No injuries or exposure issues were reported for the hikers that got lost.

Nearly 15 volunteers helped get the hikers off the trail safely.

“Once again the YCSO Search and Rescue teams prove how incredibly important they are to the community,” YCSO Sheriff David Rhodes said in a press release. “YCSO sends a huge thank you to all of the volunteers who are called out in every rescue.”

