PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting in northwest Phoenix on Wednesday night, according to Phoenix Police.

Marcos Antonio Daniel-Eby, 26, was found by officers suffering from a gunshot wound near 19th and Peoria avenues.

Daniel-Eby was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives were assigned to the case and a man who said he was involved in the shooting was interviewed, but has since been released, according to police.

The shooting currently remains under investigation and will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office once it is completed.

