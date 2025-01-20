Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway closed after fatal crash in East Valley

Jan 20, 2025, 8:27 AM | Updated: 8:38 am

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – The westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway was closed in the East Valley after a fatal crash Monday morning, authorities said.

The freeway was closed at Loop 101 just after 8 a.m., according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said one person was killed in the crash near Dobson Road in Mesa.

There was no estimated time for reopening.

No other information was immediately available.

