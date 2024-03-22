PHOENIX — The laws about short-term rentals in Scottsdale may soon be expanded, according to a Tuesday announcement from the city.

An ordinance to address unlawful gatherings and disruptive parties in short-term rentals is currently in the works, the city said.

However, it hasn’t gone through — it’s still in the proposal stage. That’s why the city is seeking public input.

Residents can share their thoughts on the ordinance amendments before May 6. That’s when the Scottsdale City Council will vote on the potential legal changes.

What are the proposed changes?

There are three ordinance amendments Scottsdale city leaders want the public’s opinion on:

Forbidding minors from renting short-term rentals. Holding promoters responsible for unlawful gatherings or nuisance party violations. Making it unlawful for people who don’t reside at a property to remain on it after police have declared the place they’re renting is the site of a nuisance party or unlawful gathering.

The last amendment would make it easier for police officers to break up parties and send people home, city leaders said.

Scottsdale’s announcement also defined the term “nuisance party” as a social activity including multiple people that disturbs neighbors who want to quietly enjoy their properties.

In other words, this ordinance could help neighbors of short-term rental houses have more ways to fight back against issues associated with these types of properties.

Some of the problems short-term rental houses can cause are excessive noise, increased traffic, public drunkenness, fights and litter.

How to share opinions on short-term rentals in Scottsdale

City leaders urged the public to fill out an online survey.

The city announcement thanked members of the community who share their input.

“The city appreciates public feedback on these changes and remains committed to maintaining Scottsdale as a safe, vibrant community for all,” the city said.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.