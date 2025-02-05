Investigation involving death of Phoenix woman upgraded to homicide

PHOENIX — A case involving the death of a Phoenix woman in December has been upgraded to a homicide following an investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

On Dec. 7, 2024, authorities responded regarding a death investigation after 21-year-old Margaret Williams was found dead in a baseball field near 40th Street and Ray Road. Authorities said there were no signs of trauma on Williams’ body.

Upon investigation by the Medical Examiner’s Office, the death was ruled to be a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to reach out Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).

