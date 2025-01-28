Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona attorney general shares self-protection tips for Identity Theft Awareness Week

Jan 28, 2025, 4:30 AM

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Identity theft can happen to anyone in Arizona, according to the state’s top prosecutor.

“My office is here to help if you or your loved ones have been a victim of identity theft,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a Monday news release.

Mayes kicked off Identity Theft Awareness Week by sharing a variety of strategies Arizonans can follow to protect their personal and financial information.

What Arizonans should know this Identity Theft Awareness Week

Identity theft refers to a type of crime in which a thief uses someone’s private or financial data to commit fraud.

A person is a victim of identity theft when a criminal opens credit cards in their name, steals their tax refunds or files fake health insurance claims using their personal details.

“Safeguarding personal sensitive information like your Social Security number, bank pin and online passwords is the first step to protecting yourself from fraud,” Mayes said.

That’s just one step in a series Mayes shared this Identity Theft Awareness Week.

She also said Arizonans should keep their official documents — including birth certificates and account statements — in safe, secure places.

Shredding documents with personal information before throwing them away is another good step to take because many criminals will dig through trash to find private data.

Mayes also said Arizonans shouldn’t share their Social Security numbers with people who contact them unexpectedly. It’s also good to use strong, unique passwords and two-factor authentication.

Red flags to learn this Identity Theft Awareness Week

Mayes advised Arizonans to always check their bills. Charges for things they didn’t buy are red flags for fraud.

Regularly checking one’s bank account statements was another good habit that Mayes advised picking up. That way, Arizonans can quickly discover withdrawals or changes they didn’t make.

Mayes also said consumers should get their credit reports to see if people have made accounts in their name.

Lastly, Arizonans should check their mail for bills for accounts they never opened or letters about employers they don’t recognize.

