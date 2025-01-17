PHOENIX — Containment of the Horton Fire northeast of Payson is nearing 100%, according to authorities.

The Arizona wildfire consumed 8,346 acres of National Forest Service land before progress was stopped. Containment was up to 94% as of Friday’s incident report.

Crews completed containment efforts along State Route 260 on Thursday, officials said.

The remaining focus is on further securing containment, conducting mop up work and assessing the damage.

However, the initial assessment from the Burned Area Emergency Response team indicates minimal damage to the soil structure and fine roots within the soil.

An emergency closure order covering multiple forest roads, trails and recreation areas remains in effect and will stay active until Feb. 28 unless officials lift it sooner.

Despite the near-total containment, there’s still a chance that smoldering vegetation well within the footprint of the fire could produce visible smoke, officials said.

What caused the Horton Fire?

The Horton Fire is classified as human-caused, but the exact source remains under investigation.

It started Dec. 14 in the area of Promontory Point in Tonto National Forest, about 17 miles from Payson, and spread into Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest land.

The initial activity was within steep and rugged terrain on the Mogollon Rim, making it difficult for firefighters to access.

The Southwest Incident Management Team 1 was called in due to the complexity of the operation and took command on Dec. 30. Local authorities resumed command earlier this week.

Multiple communities in the area of the Horton Fire were in the SET status of the state’s emergency alert system for several weeks, although it never got to the point where residents were ordered to vacate. All evacuation warnings were rescinded by Jan. 10.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.