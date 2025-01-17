Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Containment of Arizona’s Horton Fire approaches 100%

Jan 17, 2025, 12:50 PM | Updated: 1:38 pm

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Containment of the Horton Fire northeast of Payson is nearing 100%, according to authorities.

The Arizona wildfire consumed 8,346 acres of National Forest Service land before progress was stopped. Containment was up to 94% as of Friday’s incident report.

Containment of the Horton Fire northeast of Payson is increasing. Firefighters work on control lines during burning operations on the Horton Fire The Horton Fire northeast of Payson started on Dec. 14, 2024. The Horton Fire northeast of Payson started on Dec. 14, 2024. The Horton Fire northeast of Payson started on Dec. 14, 2024. Horton Fire is burning Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forest land.

Crews completed containment efforts along State Route 260 on Thursday, officials said.

The remaining focus is on further securing containment, conducting mop up work and assessing the damage.

However, the initial assessment from the Burned Area Emergency Response team indicates minimal damage to the soil structure and fine roots within the soil.

RELATED STORIES

An emergency closure order covering multiple forest roads, trails and recreation areas remains in effect and will stay active until Feb. 28 unless officials lift it sooner.

Despite the near-total containment, there’s still a chance that smoldering vegetation well within the footprint of the fire could produce visible smoke, officials said.

What caused the Horton Fire?

The Horton Fire is classified as human-caused, but the exact source remains under investigation.

It started Dec. 14 in the area of Promontory Point in Tonto National Forest, about 17 miles from Payson, and spread into Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest land.

The initial activity was within steep and rugged terrain on the Mogollon Rim, making it difficult for firefighters to access.

The Southwest Incident Management Team 1 was called in due to the complexity of the operation and took command on Dec. 30. Local authorities resumed command earlier this week.

Multiple communities in the area of the Horton Fire were in the SET status of the state’s emergency alert system for several weeks, although it never got to the point where residents were ordered to vacate. All evacuation warnings were rescinded by Jan. 10.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona man sexual exploitation 10 charges...

Payne Moses

Arizona man faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

An Arizona man was charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Dec. 30 as he was linked to "child sexual abuse material" through online tips.

4 hours ago

Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said....

Bailey Leasure

Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa leaves 3 people dead

Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said.

6 hours ago

A lottery ticket worth an estimated $112 million was sold in Arizona after Friday’s national Mega...

David Veenstra

Lottery ticket sold in Arizona wins $112 million in latest Mega Millions drawing

A lottery ticket worth an estimated $112 million was sold in Arizona after Friday’s national Mega Millions drawing.

9 hours ago

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in a Fuzzy's Sports Grill parking ...

David Veenstra

Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing at Fuzzy’s parking lot in Surprise

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in a Fuzzy's Sports Grill parking lot in Surprise on Friday afternoon.

10 hours ago

The investigation against Tolleson Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez has concluded without any evidence of wr...

David Veenstra

Investigation against Tolleson mayor concludes after parking lot confrontation

The investigation against Tolleson Mayor Juan Rodriguez has concluded without any evidence of wrongdoing, the city announced.

12 hours ago

The Arizona Department of Revenue has expanded its free tax filing program, giving even more Arizon...

David Veenstra

Arizona free tax filing program expands

The Arizona Department of Revenue has expanded its free tax filing program, giving even more Arizonans a way to file their taxes online for free.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

Containment of Arizona’s Horton Fire approaches 100%