PHOENIX — Greenlight Communities experienced a record year in 2024 and helped working Arizonans fill 696 apartment units, the most since the company started up in 2016.

Besides giving Valley residents many more affordable housing options, Greenlight Communities also gave back more than $50,000 to non-profits such as Central Arizona Shelter Services and Phoenix Sister Cities.

The company completed three residential villages last year including its first two “streamliner” communities (Streamliner 67th and Streamliner 16th) that are specifically tailored for workers that earn roughly $40,000 per year.

While Greenlight Communities has now constructed more than 3,500 units, it will expand its operations to Tempe for the first time in 2026. Cabana Kyrene, a 229-unit project at Guadalupe and Kyrene roads with a groundbreaking scheduled for March, will serve as one of the city’s few affordable housing options as other existing communities are luxurious in price and nature.

Patricia Watts, co-founder of Greenlight Communities, said they are committed to strengthening the greater Phoenix area with “attainable housing” as inflation continues to infiltrate the housing market.

“Whether it’s expanding housing options for Arizona’s workforce or supporting local nonprofits through charitable efforts, our goal is to make a meaningful and lasting impact where our communities’ residents live and work,” Watts said in a Friday press release.

Greenlight Communities northernmost project in Glendale, Cabana North Valley, opened in 2024 and began signing residents to one- and two-bedroom apartments in January. Living spaces doubled in its southernmost communities in Tucson, as the 196-unit Villa Cielo Cortaro, featuring two-story spaces, is welcoming residents and joined Cabana Bridges.

Greenlight Communities has several active projects

Other major projects currently in the works are Greenlight’s first community in Peoria, Streamliner 87th, which will begin housing people this July, and adjacent properties in Glendale, Cabana Aldea and Streamliner Aldea, which will provide a combined 539 units to those situated near Westgate and State Farm Stadium. The Glendale complexes are expected to be completed in January and February 2025, respectively.

With the upcoming Tempe expansion, Greenlight Communities will have leasing opportunities in Phoenix, Goodyear, Mesa, Glendale, Tempe and Tucson.

For inquiries about any of Greenlight’s apartment listings, visit the company’s website or call 480-609-6779.

Follow @pwmoses11

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.