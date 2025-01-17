Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona lawmakers propose multiple plans to speed up election results

Jan 17, 2025, 4:30 AM | Updated: 6:15 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona lawmakers have been busy filing a slew of proposed election reforms, including multiple plans designed to speed up results, during the early days of the new legislative session.

A Thursday morning keyword search of the Arizona Legislature database showed about two dozen bills or resolutions with election, ballot and/or voting in the titles.

One of the proposed election reforms for the new legislative session, which started Monday, is Senate President Warren Petersen’s SB1011.

On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Elections advanced the bill, which Petersen prefiled in December.

RELATED STORIES

Chief among the provisions is a deadline for dropping off early ballots at a voting location of 7 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day. It wouldn’t affect the deadline for early ballots returned by mail, which must reach election offices before the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Under the current system, voters can drop off early ballots in person until the polls close. The late early ballots can take up to a week or more to process because they need to go through signature verification before tabulation.

As a result, it can take days for enough ballots to be counted to determine winners in close races.

“We want to make sure we have night-of-election results,” Petersen, a Republican, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Monday.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Thomas Galvin, a Republican who previously put forward a plan to speed up election results, issued a statement supporting Petersen’s election reforms on Wednesday.

“I’m thankful the Legislature has heard my call and put forth Senate Bill 1011, which will remove administrative burdens on county election workers and make early voting truly early again, all while continuing to give Arizona voters ample time and opportunity to cast their ballots how they choose,” Galvin said.

On the other hand, multiple voting rights advocacy groups have come out against the bill, including Our Voice, Our Vote Arizona.

“Our state legislators were elected to make our lives easier, not make it harder for Arizonans to vote,” Sena Mohammed, the group’s executive director, said in a statement Wednesday. “SB1011 is a voter suppression bill that takes away our freedom to submit early ballots on Election Day, making our elections less free and less fair.”

Would Gov. Katie Hobbs sign proposed election reforms?

Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs has signaled that she won’t sign any bills that restrict voting access, which could mean SB1011 is destined to be vetoed if the Legislature sends it to her desk.

However, Republicans, who control both chambers of the the state’s lawmaking body, can bypass Hobbs by passing a concurrent resolution to put proposed election reforms before voters in the form of a ballot measure.

That’s what Rep. Alexander Kolodin, a member of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, is trying to do with HCR2013. The legislation is modeled after Florida’s voting system, which is known for producing some of the nation’s most complete results on Election Day.

In addition to echoing the ballot drop-off deadline from SB1011 and including other election reforms, HCR2013 has a provision to ban foreign funding of Arizona election administration.

“This important resolution will facilitate the critical objective of making Arizona’s elections more secure and eliminate foreign influence, all while delivering results on election night,” Sen. Jake Hoffman, chairman of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, said in a press release Tuesday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Chandler 30th multicultural festival takes place Jan. 18...

Serena O'Sullivan

Chandler festival to fill public park with vibrant costumes, multicultural music and diverse dances

This year's Chandler Multicultural Festival is set to fill Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with the sounds of diverse music, dances and storytelling on Saturday.

1 minute ago

Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform in Glendale in August during his 2025 All-American ...

KTAR.com

Chris Stapleton making 2-night Glendale stop a part of 2025 tour

Country music star Chris Stapleton will perform back-to-back nights in Glendale in August during his 2025 All-American Road Show Tour.

2 hours ago

Phoenix budget options with potential shortfall...

Payne Moses

Phoenix exploring options with potential budget shortfall in 2025

With potential budget cuts on their way, the city of Phoenix is looking into options to uphold a mandatory balanced budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

2 hours ago

Wrong-way driver Grand Canyon University students killed in crash driver sentenced...

Payne Moses

Wrong-way driver sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing 3 Grand Canyon University students

The wrong-way driver who hit and killed three Grand Canyon University students in October 2022 was sentenced to 22 years in prison, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Friday.

3 hours ago

2026 fiscal year budget Katie Hobbs...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ 2026 fiscal year budget proposal includes ESA program overhaul

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs released her 2026 fiscal year budget proposal on Friday and it contained a school voucher program overhaul that would save the state an estimated $150 million.

4 hours ago

Multifamily developers...

Angela Gonzales/Phoenix Business Journal

Apartment investors, developers bullish despite higher interest rates than expected

Multifamily developers and investors are bullish on metro Phoenix, despite interest rates staying higher than expected.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

Arizona lawmakers propose multiple plans to speed up election results