Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Drainage project to start on Northern Avenue at Loop 101

Jan 19, 2025, 8:30 PM

MCDOT will begin working to expand the existing drainage channel on both sides of Northern Avenue a...

MCDOT will begin working to expand the existing drainage channel on both sides of Northern Avenue at Loop 101. (MCDOT map)

(MCDOT map)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will begin working to expand the existing drainage channel on both sides of Northern Avenue at Loop 101.

The federally funded project will see MCDOT widen culverts that were already put in place by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The widening of the drainage channel’s reinforced concrete box culvert (RCBC) will meet both future utility and Salt River Project’s irrigation requirements, making future expansion of Northern Avenue possible through the Northern Parkway Corridor program.

Work will take place on the north side of Northern Avenue in Peoria and the south side of Northern Avenue in Glendale, MCDOT said. Later this month crews will start working on the project, which is expected to last for approximately 60 days, according to MCDOT.

RELATED STORIES

Officials said lane restrictions could be in effect from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday while additional restrictions located at the on- and off-ramps at SR-101 could also be put in place.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

MCDOT will begin working to expand the existing drainage channel on both sides of Northern Avenue a...

David Veenstra

Drainage project to start on Northern Avenue at Loop 101

MCDOT will begin working to expand the existing drainage channel on both sides of Northern Avenue at Loop 101.

7 hours ago

The eastbound lanes of the US 60 Grand Avenue freeway have closed due to a crash, according to the ...

Bailey Leasure

Eastbound US 60/Grand Avenue in Surprise closed due to crash

The eastbound lanes of the US 60 Grand Avenue freeway have closed due to a crash, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

8 hours ago

(Pixabay photo)...

Bailey Leasure

Suspect outstanding after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix leaves 1 dead

Police are searching for a suspect after a Phoenix man was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Sunday morning, authorities said.

8 hours ago

The second phase of a road improvement project on McKellips Road near Scottsdale is set to begin on...

Bailey Leasure

Second phase of road project near Scottsdale begins Wednesday

The second phase of a road improvement project on McKellips Road near Scottsdale is set to begin on Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Loop 202 Gilbert Road off ramp closing 2 months...

Payne Moses

Eastbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Gilbert Road closing for 2 months

The eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway off-ramp at Gilbert Road will close for about 60 days on Tuesday due to the ongoing improvement project.

12 hours ago

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will receive an additional $84.3 million in federal fundi...

David Veenstra

Sky Harbor gets $84.3M in federal funding for new taxiway bridge

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will receive an additional $84.3 million in federal funding for its new 2,100-foot taxiway bridge.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

The best methods to make your back pain disappear for good

Are you struggling with back pain that will not go away?

Drainage project to start on Northern Avenue at Loop 101