Drainage project to start on Northern Avenue at Loop 101

PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will begin working to expand the existing drainage channel on both sides of Northern Avenue at Loop 101.

The federally funded project will see MCDOT widen culverts that were already put in place by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The widening of the drainage channel’s reinforced concrete box culvert (RCBC) will meet both future utility and Salt River Project’s irrigation requirements, making future expansion of Northern Avenue possible through the Northern Parkway Corridor program.

Work will take place on the north side of Northern Avenue in Peoria and the south side of Northern Avenue in Glendale, MCDOT said. Later this month crews will start working on the project, which is expected to last for approximately 60 days, according to MCDOT.

Officials said lane restrictions could be in effect from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday while additional restrictions located at the on- and off-ramps at SR-101 could also be put in place.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 620620.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.