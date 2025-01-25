Close
ARIZONA NEWS

DJ Tiësto replaces Swedish House Mafia at Phoenix Open Birds Nest

Jan 25, 2025, 11:00 AM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Due to late cancellation by Swedish House Mafia, music fans at WM Phoenix Open’s Coors Light Birds Nest (Feb. 5-8) will be treated to DJ Tiësto and special guest GORDO instead.

Tiësto, who has sold more than 36 million albums since 1994, will headline the final night on Feb. 8. Tickets already purchased for the day’s lineup are still valid, according to a Friday press release, and any desired refunds can be processed by emailing Orders@WMPhoenixOpen.com.

General admission tickets for the newly announced pair start at $125 and VIP packages, which include food, beverages and prime seating, go for $350.

Phoenix Open tournament chairman Matt Mooney said while Swedish House Mafia’s absence is disappointing, he is thrilled that Tiësto was able to step in with such short notice.

“Tiësto is an absolute legend in the world of electronic music and will undoubtedly bring an unforgettable energy to close out an incredible week,” Mooney said in the release.

The special guest act by GORDO will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. before Tiësto takes over the stage at 8:30 p.m.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and close at 10:30 p.m. each night from Wednesday to Saturday.

Who is DJ Tiësto?

The 56-year-old, who hails from Breda, Netherlands, specializes in electronic dance music and has been labeled “The Greatest DJ of All Time” by Mixmag and “No. 1 DJ” by Rolling Stone.

Tiësto has produced hits like “The Motto” and “Jackie Chan” featuring Post Malone and boasts nearly 39 million monthly Spotify listeners (83rd most in the world).

He became so famous in Las Vegas, Tiësto was given the city’s key and Jan. 14 was dubbed “Tiësto Day” back in 2017.

What other acts are performing at the Phoenix Open?

Country superstar Jelly Roll is the first headliner on Feb. 5 and tickets are still available. There are also a limited number of tickets to see Nickelback on Feb. 7.

Luke Bryan, another country legend, and guest Nate Smith are in the day two slot and tickets are sold out.

Coors Light Birds Nest is a 21-and-older concert series at Scottsdale Sport Complex Field #1, located at 82nd Street and Bell Road.

DJ Tiësto replaces Swedish House Mafia at Phoenix Open Birds Nest