ARIZONA NEWS

Detectives seek motorist in fatal hit-and-run in Phoenix

Jan 25, 2025, 8:16 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate the motorist involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred on Thursday evening in Phoenix, authorities said.

Police officers responded to a collision near Dunlap and 16th avenues just before 7 p.m., where 43-year-old Leandro Antonio had been struck by an unknown vehicle, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release on Friday.

Officers closed off Dunlap Avenue in the area, while life-saving measures provided by Phoenix Fire personnel were unsuccessful. Antonio died on the scene.

The vehicle involved in the hit-and-run left the area before police arrival.

Anyone who provides information regarding the vehicle or driver that leads to an arrest will be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

Those with tips on the hit-and-run are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. 

