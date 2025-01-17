PHOENIX — Country music star Chris Stapleton will now perform in Glendale on back-to-back nights in August during his 2025 All-American Road Show Tour.

The 24-date tour will hit Desert Diamond Arena on Aug. 8 and 9 and will feature special guest Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives. The second Arizona date was one of nine add-ons to Stapleton’s concert series, which kicks off in Greenville, South Carolina on June 4.

Pre-sale tickets for Stapleton’s fan club starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. Arizona time and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Stapleton’s most recent album, 2023’s Higher, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has been nominated for two awards at the upcoming 67th Grammy Awards in February, including Best Country Album.

The Kentucky-born musician’s most popular songs include “You Should Probably Leave”, “Think I’m In Love With You” and “Starting Over”, each of which made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Stapleton last performed in Arizona at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe in March 2024, according to Setlist.fm.

The tour kicks off on June 4 in Greenville, South Carolina and ends Oct. 11 in Hollywood, Florida.

