Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chris Stapleton making 2-night Glendale stop a part of 2025 tour

Jan 17, 2025, 7:30 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Country music star Chris Stapleton will now perform in Glendale on back-to-back nights in August during his 2025 All-American Road Show Tour. 

The 24-date tour will hit Desert Diamond Arena on Aug. 8 and 9 and will feature special guest Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives. The second Arizona date was one of nine add-ons to Stapleton’s concert series, which kicks off in Greenville, South Carolina on June 4.

Pre-sale tickets for Stapleton’s fan club starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. Arizona time and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Stapleton’s most recent album, 2023’s Higher, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has been nominated for two awards at the upcoming 67th Grammy Awards in February, including Best Country Album.

RELATED STORIES

The Kentucky-born musician’s most popular songs include “You Should Probably Leave”, “Think I’m In Love With You” and “Starting Over”, each of which made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Stapleton last performed in Arizona at the Extra Innings Festival in Tempe in March 2024, according to Setlist.fm.

The tour kicks off on June 4 in Greenville, South Carolina and ends Oct. 11 in Hollywood, Florida.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Arizona man sexual exploitation 10 charges...

Payne Moses

Arizona man faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

An Arizona man was charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Dec. 30 as he was linked to "child sexual abuse material" through online tips.

4 hours ago

Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said....

Bailey Leasure

Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa leaves 3 people dead

Three people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mesa on Saturday, authorities said.

6 hours ago

A lottery ticket worth an estimated $112 million was sold in Arizona after Friday’s national Mega...

David Veenstra

Lottery ticket sold in Arizona wins $112 million in latest Mega Millions drawing

A lottery ticket worth an estimated $112 million was sold in Arizona after Friday’s national Mega Millions drawing.

9 hours ago

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in a Fuzzy's Sports Grill parking ...

David Veenstra

Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing at Fuzzy’s parking lot in Surprise

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man to death in a Fuzzy's Sports Grill parking lot in Surprise on Friday afternoon.

10 hours ago

The investigation against Tolleson Mayor Juan F. Rodriguez has concluded without any evidence of wr...

David Veenstra

Investigation against Tolleson mayor concludes after parking lot confrontation

The investigation against Tolleson Mayor Juan Rodriguez has concluded without any evidence of wrongdoing, the city announced.

12 hours ago

The Arizona Department of Revenue has expanded its free tax filing program, giving even more Arizon...

David Veenstra

Arizona free tax filing program expands

The Arizona Department of Revenue has expanded its free tax filing program, giving even more Arizonans a way to file their taxes online for free.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Chris Stapleton making 2-night Glendale stop a part of 2025 tour