PHOENIX — The Chandler International Film Festival (CIFF) returns Friday for its ninth iteration, which will span over 10 days.

The festival, which will occur at Look Dine-in Cinema in downtown Chandler, starts Friday and ends Feb. 2 with more than 150 films being shown at the festival.

“Operation Taco Gary’s,” “Dr. Quarantine” and “3:10 To Yuma” will be among many films being shown at the festival.

The CIFF will also be attempting to break a world record for the largest display of movie posters on Feb. 2.

“Every year, the Chandler International Film Festival grows bigger and better, and this year is no exception,” CIFF president Mitesh Patel said in a press release.

“With an incredible lineup of more than 150 film screenings, exciting events, networking opportunities and even a world record attempt, this year’s festival offers something special for film buffs and the local community alike.”

Along with films being shown, the festival will feature nightly after parties, workshops, panel discussions, celebrity appearances, a Hollywood-style red carpet and an award ceremony.

The festival’s hours will be from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily.

How much are tickets for the Chandler International Film Festival?

Full festival passes start at $100 for guests that want access to two days of the festival’s events.

The $240 pass gets moviegoers access to all 10 days of the festival, which includes access to all film screenings, events, workshops and red carpet events.

The most expensive option is the VIP pass, which runs at $499, and provides moviegoers with access to all film showings, events, workshops and red carpets. Guests also get a CIFF welcome bag and reserved seating in the theatres.

When did the Chandler International Film Festival start?

The Chandler International Film festival started in 2016 to show international films to moviegoers in Arizona.

The festival has shown over 120 films each year from six continents and 35 countries.

