Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler International Film Festival returns in January for its 9th festival

Jan 24, 2025, 8:30 PM

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Chandler International Film Festival (CIFF) returns Friday for its ninth iteration, which will span over 10 days.

The festival, which will occur at Look Dine-in Cinema in downtown Chandler, starts Friday and ends Feb. 2 with more than 150 films being shown at the festival.

“Operation Taco Gary’s,” “Dr. Quarantine” and “3:10 To Yuma” will be among many films being shown at the festival.

The CIFF will also be attempting to break a world record for the largest display of movie posters on Feb. 2.

“Every year, the Chandler International Film Festival grows bigger and better, and this year is no exception,” CIFF president Mitesh Patel said in a press release.

“With an incredible lineup of more than 150 film screenings, exciting events, networking opportunities and even a world record attempt, this year’s festival offers something special for film buffs and the local community alike.”

Along with films being shown, the festival will feature nightly after parties, workshops, panel discussions, celebrity appearances, a Hollywood-style red carpet and an award ceremony.

The festival’s hours will be from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily.

How much are tickets for the Chandler International Film Festival?

RELATED STORIES

Full festival passes start at $100 for guests that want access to two days of the festival’s events.

The $240 pass gets moviegoers access to all 10 days of the festival, which includes access to all film screenings, events, workshops and red carpet events.

The most expensive option is the VIP pass, which runs at $499, and provides moviegoers with access to all film showings, events, workshops and red carpets. Guests also get a CIFF welcome bag and reserved seating in the theatres.

When did the Chandler International Film Festival start?

The Chandler International Film festival started in 2016 to show international films to moviegoers in Arizona.

The festival has shown over 120 films each year from six continents and 35 countries.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Eggstasy Queen Creek new location in Arizona...

Payne Moses

Eggstasy brunch spot opens in Queen Creek, becomes 8th in Arizona

Eggstasy, a brunch restaurant chain, opened its eighth Arizona location in Queen Creek on Monday.

1 hour ago

A homeowner allegedly shot and killed an intruder in his west Phoenix home on Friday night, authori...

Bailey Leasure

Homeowner fatally shoots intruder in west Phoenix home

A homeowner allegedly shot and killed an intruder in his west Phoenix home on Friday night, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Arizona students mental health new service partnership for rural counties...

Payne Moses

New partnership gives rural Arizona students access to mental health care

Leading mental health care provider Cartwheel has been extended to Arizona students in all 13 rural counties thanks to a new partnership with the Arizona Department of Education.

5 hours ago

Fentanyl traffickers indicted, arrested US Mexico...

Payne Moses

7 fentanyl traffickers indicted after US, Mexico law enforcement cooperation

Cooperative work between U.S. and Mexican law enforcement led to the arrest of two individuals and the indictment of seven operators all involved in fentanyl trafficking.

7 hours ago

Phoenix Open Tiësto to headline final night Coors Light Birds Night...

Payne Moses

DJ Tiësto replaces Swedish House Mafia at Phoenix Open Birds Nest

Due to late cancellation by Swedish House Mafia, music fans at WM Phoenix Open's Coors Light Birds Nest (Feb. 5-8) will be treated to DJ Tiësto and special guest GORDO instead.

8 hours ago

Harkins Theatres is offering moviegoers the chance to see all films that were nominated for this ye...

Bailey Leasure

Arizona Harkins Theatres to screen all Best Picture nominees for $5 each

Harkins Theatres in Arizona is offering moviegoers the chance to see all films that were nominated for this year’s Academy Award's Best Picture for $5.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Act Now: Secure Your HVAC Equipment Before Prices Rise in 2025!

Phoenix, AZ – As the year draws to a close, Collins Comfort Masters is urging homeowners and businesses to take advantage of current pricing on HVAC equipment.

Chandler International Film Festival returns in January for its 9th festival