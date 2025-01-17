Close
Chandler festival to fill public park with vibrant costumes, multicultural music and diverse dances

Jan 17, 2025

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Each year, the city of Chandler hosts a festival to celebrate diverse cultures across the globe ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year’s event will take place on Saturday.

Chandler’s 30th Multicultural Festival will fill Dr. A.J. Chandler Park with the sounds of live music, dance, storytelling and more. It will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those in the area of the park near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue can expect the savory smells of foods from around the world to permeate the air, as well.

What’s special about the Chandler multicultural festival?

The free event will also host a low-rider car show, an international shopping market and booths with over 50 local non-profits that will educate the community about available resources.

Children can also enjoy face painting and STEM-related activities.

Live performances will be spread across two stages. One will host dances from China, Latin America, West Africa and other countries. There will also be a Chinese Lion Dance and a martial arts ceremony. There’s also a Vietnamese mermaid dance and more.

On the other stage, which is called the Unity Stage, there will be a naturalization ceremony in which 100 people will publicly become U.S. citizens.

After that, there will be a celebration of Chinese New Year, Irish jigs, Native American songs, stories and dances and Chilean music and dancing.

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke will also give separate speeches at each stage during the early afternoon. Later, he’ll announce the Creative Expression Competition Winners at 4 p.m. on the Unity Stage.

More details about the various performances can be found online.

