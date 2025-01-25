Close
ARIZONA NEWS

New partnership gives rural Arizona students access to mental health care

Jan 25, 2025, 2:30 PM | Updated: 3:55 pm

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Leading mental health care provider Cartwheel has been extended to Arizona students in all 13 rural counties, as State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne announced a fully-funded partnership on Friday.

Nearly 200,000 students and 250 school districts will be able to sign up for the telehealth services starting March 1. Cartwheel, which is based in Massachusetts, is compatible with all insurance companies and funding for uninsured students can be covered through its contract with the Arizona Department of Education (ADE).

Whether a student is experiencing mild anxiety or is dealing with depression, Cartwheel is now available in a state with current services that Phoenix Children’s Hospital ranked in the bottom third in the U.S., according to a report by NBC.

Horne said in a press release that he has listened to families’ call for more mental health support amidst “ongoing challenge,” especially in rural areas.

Mental health is an essential component of comprehensive school safety, and youth mental health needs have gone up significantly over the past few years in Arizona,” Horne said.

The voluntary service will accessible to all public and charter schools in the following counties: Apache, Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, La Paz, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, Santa Cruz, Yavapai and Yuma.

Parental consent is required for participation in the new program, as family members are actively involved in the care.

Students who utilize the mental health services elsewhere normally attend weekly sessions for two to six months with their assigned professional. Cartwheel has long-term care options for those who require it.

Dr. Juliana Chen, chief medical officer at Cartwheel, said the company is thrilled to partner with ADE to provide “timely, evidence-based mental health support.”

Having served hundreds of school districts in 10 states across the country, we are excited to support the mental health of students in Arizona so that they can reach their full potential in school,” Chen said in the release.

When can Arizona students reserve sessions?

Sessions, which range from one-on-one to family therapy, can be scheduled during or after school, depending on a student’s individual situation. Times are available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on both weekdays and weekends.

Additionally, there are no waitlists for Arizona students who can begin seeing providers within one week of referral.

Schools interested in registering for Cartwheel can do so here. An informational Zoom call will be held on Wednesday from 11-11:45 a.m. to answer questions from Arizona school leaders, and registration can be found here.

Horne, former Arizona attorney general and SPI since January 2024, recently gave the annual State of Education address and highlighted teacher retention and student safety as priorities for this academic cycle.

