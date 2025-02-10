PHOENIX — Visitors to Arizona parks and trails are going to be paying a little more starting on Feb. 25.

Arizona State Parks and Trails, which does not rely on taxpayer dollars to operate parks, announced Thursday that the agency will increase fees on entrances, camping and tour tickets for its 33 locations to help support park operations.

The agency wrote in a press release that the increases will help fund future park improvements, staffing and amenities. The agency also noted that is has not been able to increase the number of park rangers, or work on deferred or proposed maintenance projects to maintain parks because of additional parks opening, amenities added and park visitation increasing. The current list of deferred and proposed projects reaches more than $135 million, per the agency.

“To help us continue to provide the best customer service, and keep up with our aging infrastructure, it is necessary for us to raise our rates,” Arizona Parks and Trails Director Bob Broscheid said in a statement. “Of course, spending more is never anyone’s favorite thing, but I think the public will be happy to know that the fees go directly into supporting the parks they love.”

The new fees could go towards longer park operation hours, additional programing such as guided hikes and and infrastructure improvements — restroom/shower buildings, ramadas and campground improvements.

Here are the new Arizona State Parks and Trails fees

Visitors to parks currently can choose between a standard annual pass with restrictions for $75 or a premium pass $200. Under the new fees, one pass will be available with zero restrictions and will allow up to four adults in one vehicle into all parks for one year.

Camping fees will be $25 for rustic (no hook-up) sites to $75 for oversized sites with full hook-ups at Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area in Show Low.

Day use entry fees will range between $10 and $30 for adults depending on park and seasonality. Tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park in Cochise County will rise from $23 to $30 for people age 14 and up, and tours at Riordan Mansion State Historic Park in Flagstaff will rise from $12 to $18 for people age 14 and up.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.