Arizona man faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Jan 18, 2025, 8:03 PM

Arizona man sexual exploitation 10 charges...

Gehrig Duarte, a 21-year-old Arizona man, faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after being indicted on Dec. 30. (Photo courtesy of Attorney General, State of Arizona)

(Photo courtesy of Attorney General, State of Arizona)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was charged with ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on Dec. 30 after he was linked to “child sexual abuse material” thanks to online tips, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Friday.

Gehrig Duarte, 21, was discovered via several tips from Electronic Service Providers and is currently held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Duarte’s charges are connected to July 1, 2024, in which he purchased, distributed or engaged in other means with images of minors under the age of 15.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations is actively handling the case.

Duarte will be presumed innocent under proven guilty. His initial court date was not provided.

