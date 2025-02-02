PHOENIX — Ready, set … bark! Two rescues from the Arizona Humane Society will participate in Puppy Bowl XXI on Super Bowl Sunday, the state animal shelter announced Saturday.

Jake and Delulu, 7-month-old Shih Tzu-Miniature Poodle mix brothers, were among 142 puppies chosen from 80 shelters across the nation.

Felicity, a Doberman Pinscher, from Desert Harbor Doberman Rescue and Akimel, a American Pit Bull Terrier mix, from NAGI Foundation round out Arizona-based puppies selected for the showcase event.

At noon MST, Akimel and Felicity will have the honor of representing Team Fluff while Delulu and Jake will represent Team Ruff. All puppies involved will be competing fiercely for the Lombarky Trophy.

People will have several viewing options for the big game, including the main carrier Animal Planet. Discovery, TBS, TRU TV and Max will provide the audience with alternative options.

Delulu and Jake fittingly get to play for the same team after being rescued by the Arizona Humane Society last June. After spending time being nursed up until 8 weeks old, the brothers soon found forever homes.

This marks the third straight year that AHS puppies will play in the Puppy Bowl and the fourth year in the event’s 21-year history.

