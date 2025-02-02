Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 Arizona Humane Society rescues to be featured in Puppy Bowl XXI, 4 total from the Valley

Feb 2, 2025, 3:00 PM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Ready, set … bark! Two rescues from the Arizona Humane Society will participate in Puppy Bowl XXI on Super Bowl Sunday, the state animal shelter announced Saturday.

Jake and Delulu, 7-month-old Shih Tzu-Miniature Poodle mix brothers, were among 142 puppies chosen from 80 shelters across the nation.

Felicity, a Doberman Pinscher, from Desert Harbor Doberman Rescue and Akimel, a American Pit Bull Terrier mix, from NAGI Foundation round out Arizona-based puppies selected for the showcase event.

At noon MST, Akimel and Felicity will have the honor of representing Team Fluff while Delulu and Jake will represent Team Ruff. All puppies involved will be competing fiercely for the Lombarky Trophy.

az-humane-society-alumni-puppy-bowl-xxi-2-jake az-humane-society-alumni-puppy-bowl-xxi-1-delulu az-humane-society-alumni-puppy-bowl-xxi-3 felicity - Desert Harbor Doberman Rescue - Puppy Bowl akimel - NAGI Foundation - Puppy Bowl

RELATED STORIES

People will have several viewing options for the big game, including the main carrier Animal Planet. Discovery, TBS, TRU TV and Max will provide the audience with alternative options.

Delulu and Jake fittingly get to play for the same team after being rescued by the Arizona Humane Society last June. After spending time being nursed up until 8 weeks old, the brothers soon found forever homes.

This marks the third straight year that AHS puppies will play in the Puppy Bowl and the fourth year in the event’s 21-year history.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

US 93 project beginning goal to add split four-lane highway between Phoenix and Nevada...

Payne Moses

ADOT begins US 93 widening project northwest of the Valley

Construction on a split four-lane highway on the US 93, a project to widen a four-mile stretch in northwest Arizona, is beginning this week

28 minutes ago

Arizona Humane Society Puppy Bowl two alumni in the game...

Payne Moses

2 Arizona Humane Society rescues to be featured in Puppy Bowl XXI, 4 total from the Valley

Ready, set ... bark! Two rescues from Arizona Humane Society will participate in Puppy Bowl XXI on Super Bowl Sunday.

2 hours ago

Mesa Community College have announced they have has been granted $225,000 through Meta that will pr...

Bailey Leasure

Mesa College Promise expands scholarship opportunities thanks to Meta

Mesa Community College has announced they have been granted $225,000 through Meta that will provide more scholarship opportunities.

4 hours ago

The Esplanade office complex in Phoenix has completed a $45 million renovation to its campus buil...

Bailey Leasure

Esplanade office complex in Phoenix completes $45M renovation

The Esplanade office complex has completed a $45 million renovation to its four-building campus in Phoenix.

6 hours ago

A Gilbert man has died after a skydiving accident in Eloy on Saturday, authorities said....

Bailey Leasure

Gilbert man dies after skydiving accident in Eloy

A Gilbert man has died after a skydiving accident in Eloy on Saturday, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Vineyard Towne Center Queen Creek progress update...

Payne Moses

Developer provides progress report on Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek

Vestar, a shopping center manager in the western U.S., announced Wednesday it will finish the second phase of the Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek by the end of 2025.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

2 Arizona Humane Society rescues to be featured in Puppy Bowl XXI, 4 total from the Valley