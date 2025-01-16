PHOENIX – Councilwoman Ann O’Brien was selected as Phoenix’s vice mayor on Wednesday in a 7-1 vote by her colleagues.

An Arizona native, O’Brien has served Phoenix’s District 1 since 2021. She recently ran unopposed in the Nov. 5 election.

“I am beyond honored to be entrusted by my peers to serve in this important role,” O’Brien said in a press release. “As vice mayor, I will continue to work toward reducing homelessness, cutting red tape and making Phoenix the best place to live by staying committed to working with my colleagues in a nonpartisan fashion.”

O’Brien has served as chair of the Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee as well as the Economic Development and Housing Subcommittee.

“Congratulations to Vice Mayor O’Brien on assuming this new role,” Mayor Kate Gallego said in the release. “I look forward to continuing our work together to ensure the city keeps providing top-notch services to our constituents, growing our strong local economy and advancing solutions to the homelessness crisis.”

What will new Phoenix Vice Mayor Ann O’Brien prioritize?

O’Brien wants to work toward making more options available for first-time homebuyers and advancing police modernization.

Solving homelessness, public safety, economic development and housing issues have been some of her main priorities. Supplying the police department with drones and artificial intelligence are additional things she has worked toward.

