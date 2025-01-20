PHOENIX – The Agua Fria High School District announced a new arts academy and 700-seat theater expected to open in August 2026.

The Arts Academy and Performing Arts Center will be located in Litchfield Park on the La Loma hilltop site at Litchfield and Camelback roads.

Additional amenities on the campus include a grand lobby, rehearsal and studio spaces and recording and cinematography studios.

The total cost of the academy and campus were not disclosed, but funding is coming via a 2023 community bond. The city of Litchfield Park is also leasing the land to the district for $1 per year for 75 years.

“For many years, I’ve been working on building up the development situation so the city is sustainable,” Litchfield Park Mayor Thomas Schoaf said in a press release.

“We have the property because the Litchfield family wanted to make sure the property was used in a way that was consistent with what Paul Litchfield envisioned back in the 1920s – a cultural and performing arts area. It’s always been a cultural center, so the challenge was how we could bring it back.”

Agua Fria High School to offer students well-rounded curriculum

The high school will provide students with the opportunity to attend six different academies with curriculums centered around different visual and performing arts, giving students well-rounded enrichment. Industry experts in filmmaking, music production, lighting, sound design, sculpting and performance will also provide mentorship to students.

“The Arts Academy and Performing Arts Center will not only support academic choice for our students but also enhance the cultural vibrancy of the entire West Valley,” Superintendent Mark Yslas said in the release.

“It will inspire creativity, foster community connections and leave a lasting legacy for future generations. This project embodies our mission to champion creativity, educational excellence and strong ties with the community.”

