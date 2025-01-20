Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

West Valley school district to build new performing arts center

Jan 20, 2025, 6:00 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Agua Fria High School District announced a new arts academy and 700-seat theater expected to open in August 2026.

The Arts Academy and Performing Arts Center will be located in Litchfield Park on the La Loma hilltop site at Litchfield and Camelback roads.

Additional amenities on the campus include a grand lobby, rehearsal and studio spaces and recording and cinematography studios.

The total cost of the academy and campus were not disclosed, but funding is coming via a 2023 community bond. The city of Litchfield Park is also leasing the land to the district for $1 per year for 75 years.

“For many years, I’ve been working on building up the development situation so the city is sustainable,” Litchfield Park Mayor Thomas Schoaf said in a press release.

“We have the property because the Litchfield family wanted to make sure the property was used in a way that was consistent with what Paul Litchfield envisioned back in the 1920s – a cultural and performing arts area. It’s always been a cultural center, so the challenge was how we could bring it back.”

Agua Fria High School to offer students well-rounded curriculum

The high school will provide students with the opportunity to attend six different academies with curriculums centered around different visual and performing arts, giving students well-rounded enrichment. Industry experts in filmmaking, music production, lighting, sound design, sculpting and performance will also provide mentorship to students.

RELATED STORIES

“The Arts Academy and Performing Arts Center will not only support academic choice for our students but also enhance the cultural vibrancy of the entire West Valley,” Superintendent Mark Yslas said in the release.

“It will inspire creativity, foster community connections and leave a lasting legacy for future generations. This project embodies our mission to champion creativity, educational excellence and strong ties with the community.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that ...

David Veenstra

Police investigating after pedestrian dies from hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that took place Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

Fight...

KTAR.com

West Phoenix fight turns into shooting, leaving a man dead and another in jail

One man is dead and another is in prison after an alleged fight turned into a shooting on Monday in west Phoenix, authorities said on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said....

David Veenstra

1 woman killed in rollover crash in west Phoenix

A woman was killed in a rollover crash in west Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said.

4 hours ago

Gilbert yard sale Friends for Life animal shelter dogs running...

Payne Moses

Gilbert animal shelter Friends for Life hosting annual yard sale

Gilbert-based animal shelter, Friends for Life, is gearing up for its annual yard sale on Thursday through Saturday that helps pay for medical costs of its rescues.

6 hours ago

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT...

David Veenstra

Full closure of US 60 between Superior, Miami extended due to blasting delay

The full closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami has been extended due to blasting delays, ADOT announced.

8 hours ago

Sky Harbor...

ABC15 Staff

TSA: Sky Harbor ranks fourth in U.S. for most firearms discovered at security checkpoints

Phoenix Sky Harbor is near the top of a nationwide list the airport doesn't want to be a part of.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

West Valley school district to build new performing arts center