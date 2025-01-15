PHOENIX — Dominium, a national affordable housing developer, recently purchased land for three new projects in Arizona, including two in the West Valley.

The developer, which has projects in 19 states, will use the land to build two communities in Surprise and one in Maricopa.

The projects will provide 800 new rental units for residents who earn 60% or less of the median income level.

Dominium will use the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program to support construction. The federal program provides tax credits for developments that tie rent levels to the Area Median Income.

“Dominium will never stop fighting to solve Arizona’s ongoing housing crisis that is resulting in rents that are out of reach for our essential workforce and seniors on fixed incomes,” Owen Metz, a company executive, said in a press release Tuesday. “The only way to solve the issue is to build new housing for all incomes.”

The company said it is planning to build 1,500 affordable housing units at 35 Arizona projects over the next few years.

What are Dominium’s latest Arizona affordable housing projects?

The Surprise developments, one for families and one for seniors, will be built at Waddell Road and Cotton Lane, just west of Loop 303.

The Arterra family complex will feature 388 apartments, a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and playground.

The plans for the Orchard Springs senior development include 211 residential units, a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, theater and salon rooms.

Phoenix-based W.D. Construction will build the Surprise projects. Phoenix-based Todd & Associates is the architect along with Dominium Construction and Architectural Services.

Meanwhile, Dominium’s first build-to-rent community in Maricopa is called Saddleback Village at Stonegate.

It will feature 215 single-family homes and townhomes at 18260 N. Alan Stephens Parkway, near the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Porter Road.

The project will feature a playground, private backyards and outdoor amenity spaces.

Todd & Associates is the architect of Saddleback Village at Stonegate, with Scottsdale-based Lifestyle Homes handling the construction.

