ARIZONA NEWS

Developer buys land for 3 new Arizona affordable housing projects

Jan 15, 2025, 5:00 AM | Updated: 6:26 am

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Dominium, a national affordable housing developer, recently purchased land for three new projects in Arizona, including two in the West Valley.

The developer, which has projects in 19 states, will use the land to build two communities in Surprise and one in Maricopa.

The projects will provide 800 new rental units for residents who earn 60% or less of the median income level.

This image depicts an affordable housing project planned for Maricopa, Arizona. This image depicts an affordable housing project planned for Surprise, Arizona. This image depicts an affordable housing project planned for Surprise, Arizona.

Dominium will use the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program to support construction. The federal program provides tax credits for developments that tie rent levels to the Area Median Income.

“Dominium will never stop fighting to solve Arizona’s ongoing housing crisis that is resulting in rents that are out of reach for our essential workforce and seniors on fixed incomes,” Owen Metz, a company executive, said in a press release Tuesday. “The only way to solve the issue is to build new housing for all incomes.”

The company said it is planning to build 1,500 affordable housing units at 35 Arizona projects over the next few years.

What are Dominium’s latest Arizona affordable housing projects?

The Surprise developments, one for families and one for seniors, will be built at Waddell Road and Cotton Lane, just west of Loop 303.

The Arterra family complex will feature 388 apartments, a clubhouse, fitness center, pool and playground.

The plans for the Orchard Springs senior development include 211 residential units, a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, theater and salon rooms.

Phoenix-based W.D. Construction will build the Surprise projects. Phoenix-based Todd & Associates is the architect along with Dominium Construction and Architectural Services.

Meanwhile, Dominium’s first build-to-rent community in Maricopa is called Saddleback Village at Stonegate.

It will feature 215 single-family homes and townhomes at 18260 N. Alan Stephens Parkway, near the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Porter Road.

The project will feature a playground, private backyards and outdoor amenity spaces.

Todd & Associates is the architect of Saddleback Village at Stonegate, with Scottsdale-based Lifestyle Homes handling the construction.

Arizona News

Westbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix was closed after a shooting on Jan. 15, 2025....

Kevin Stone

Stretch of Interstate 10 closed in west Phoenix after deadly shooting

A stretch of westbound Interstate 10 was closed in west Phoenix after a deadly shooting Wednesday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

St. Mary’s Food Bank sent provisions to support Los Angeles wildfire evacuees and firefighters....

Kevin Stone

St. Mary’s Food Bank sends water, snacks to support LA wildfire response

St. Mary’s Food Bank is pitching in with water and snacks for Los Angeles wildfire evacuees and firefighters battling the destructive blazes.

3 hours ago

This image depicts an affordable housing project planned for Maricopa, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Developer buys land for 3 new Arizona affordable housing projects

Dominium, a national affordable housing developer, recently purchased land for three new projects in Arizona, including two in the West Valley.

6 hours ago

Amazing Arizonans Jon Kyl...

Mike Broomhead

Former US Sen. Jon Kyl discusses Arizona water policy, current state of politics

On this episode of Amazing Arizonans, former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl discusses his career and Arizona water policy.

7 hours ago

Gilbert Advocacy Center domestic violence support Arizona Phoenix metro...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert breaks ground on advocacy center for crime victims

Victim advocates, police investigators and counselors will soon be able to use the Gilbert Advocacy Center to help survivors of crimes, officials said.

7 hours ago

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the civic organization behind t...

Serena O'Sullivan

KTAR’s Community Spotlight shines a light on how WM Phoenix Open helps local charities

KTAR's Community Spotlight for January focuses on The Thunderbirds, the organization behind the upcoming WM Phoenix Open, and its work to help Arizona charities.

15 hours ago

