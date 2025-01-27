PHOENIX — Denova Collaborative Health recently relocated its West Valley clinic to better serve the region’s growing population.

The outpatient behavioral health provider announced last week that its Avondale office is now located at 506 E. Western Ave., Suite 104, near Dysart and Buckeye roads.

The 2,500-square-foot facility has four medical rooms, two psychiatry rooms and two behavioral health rooms.

The move wasn’t far. The previous site was about a half-mile away on Western Avenue within the Avondale Elementary School District campus.

Denova tailors its treatment plans to serve patients’ individual needs, with behavioral health services available on a same- or next-day basis.

Patients can receive integrated psychiatry, therapy and primary care through a combination of in-person services at the new clinic – including physical exams, lab work and immunizations — and virtual appointments.

Denova Collaborative Health CEO explains move

“This move reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our communities,” CEO Graham Johnson said in a press release. “Explosive population growth in the West Valley has fueled the demand for high-quality, accessible health care. This centralized clinic positions us to provide comprehensive services for patients in their own community.”

Denova Collaborative Health bills itself as Arizona’s largest outpatient behavioral health services provider. It operates in five locations across metro Phoenix along with clinics in Flagstaff and Tucson.

