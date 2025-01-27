Close
ARIZONA HEALTH NEWS

Behavioral health provider Denova Collaborative Health moves its West Valley clinic

Jan 27, 2025, 6:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Denova Collaborative Health recently relocated its West Valley clinic to better serve the region’s growing population.

The outpatient behavioral health provider announced last week that its Avondale office is now located at 506 E. Western Ave., Suite 104, near Dysart and Buckeye roads.

The 2,500-square-foot facility has four medical rooms, two psychiatry rooms and two behavioral health rooms.

The move wasn’t far. The previous site was about a half-mile away on Western Avenue within the Avondale Elementary School District campus.

Denova tailors its treatment plans to serve patients’ individual needs, with behavioral health services available on a same- or next-day basis.

Patients can receive integrated psychiatry, therapy and primary care through a combination of in-person services at the new clinic – including physical exams, lab work and immunizations — and virtual appointments.

Denova Collaborative Health CEO explains move

“This move reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our communities,” CEO Graham Johnson said in a press release. “Explosive population growth in the West Valley has fueled the demand for high-quality, accessible health care. This centralized clinic positions us to provide comprehensive services for patients in their own community.”

Denova Collaborative Health bills itself as Arizona’s largest outpatient behavioral health services provider. It operates in five locations across metro Phoenix along with clinics in Flagstaff and Tucson.

Arizona Health News

translational science HonorHealth Research Institute Arizona Phoenix...

Serena O'Sullivan

HonorHealth announces creation of international Center for Translational Science in Valley

HonorHealth Research Institute plans to open its new Center for Translational Science within the next month or so.

5 hours ago

Arizona students mental health new service partnership for rural counties...

Payne Moses

New partnership gives rural Arizona students access to mental health care

Leading mental health care provider Cartwheel has been extended to Arizona students in all 13 rural counties thanks to a new partnership with the Arizona Department of Education.

3 days ago

Arizona abortion restrictions: 2025 hurdles to reproductive rights, laws...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Democrats aim to protect reproductive rights by repealing 50 anti-abortion laws

Arizona Democratic Sen. Analise Ortiz and Rep. Sarah Liguori said they want to pass bills to repeal burdensome Arizona abortion restrictions.

5 days ago

New dementia research report suggests risk growing...

Serena O'Sullivan

With new report predicting surge in dementia cases, Phoenix expert shares preventative tips

Nature Medicine published a study on Monday that suggests there would be 1 million people diagnosed with dementia each year by 2060.

12 days ago

