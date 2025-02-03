Close
ARIZONA BUSINESS

Developers reveal multiple restaurants, other tenants for The Trailhead in Peoria

Feb 3, 2025, 4:30 AM

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


PHOENIX — Several new restaurants and other tenants have signed leases at The Trailhead, a shopping center in Peoria, its management group announced Thursday.

The 40-acre marketplace at 83rd Avenue and Happy Valley Road will welcome tenants ranging from V’s Barbershop this spring to Crust Simply Italian in 2026.

Pederson Group broke ground for this massive project in March 2024. The $100 million finished product will feature a 63,000-square-foot Safeway (which opened last October), 350 family housing units and a renovated LifePath Church.

Another big tenant signee was Sparrow, a first-of-its-kind restaurant that satisfies cravings from Southwestern to Thai and Korean dishes. It will be 4,431 square feet in size and is anticipated to open this summer.

Jinya Ramen Bar, a California-based Japanese concept, will open its third Arizona location (others in Phoenix and Chandler) at The Trailhead.

“Tenants of this caliber are a win for Peoria residents who have been clamoring for a quality dining experience near their homes,” Pederson Group chairman Jim Pederson said in a release.

What other tenants and features are coming to Peoria?

Peoria will also gain Einstein Bros. Bagels as well as Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies in their restaurant repertoire. Both eateries will open later this month.

Other tenants set to become part of Peoria’s DNA are DIP Nail Bar and Pac Dental, which will accompany recently-opened Eye Studio and AZ Vitality.

Besides the arrival of more tenants, Pederson said it will be adding new landscape fixtures and a water fountain at the center of The Trailhead. Bike and dog-walking paths will also be installed throughout the developing property.

