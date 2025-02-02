Close
ARIZONA BUSINESS

Developer provides progress report on Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek

Feb 2, 2025

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Vestar, a shopping center manager in the western U.S., announced Wednesday it will finish the second phase of the Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek by the end of 2025. Additionally, almost every tenant on the property has been leased.

The following businesses have opened up shop during phase two as of January: McDonald’s, Over Easy, Cafe Rio, Academy Bank, Cinnaholic, LifeQuest and Cadence Running Company.

Taylor Avey, vice president of leasing at Vestar, said she the “tenant lineup” is readily accessible to one of the fastest growing communities in Arizona. Queen Creek’s population has increased by roughly 34.3% since the 2020 U.S. Census (60,915) was taken, now approaching 82,000 people.

Our goal has always been to create a premiere shopping experience that would meet the needs of the expanding Queen Creek community, and we’re confident we’ve achieved that,” Avey said in a press release.

Vineyard Towne Center, a 260,000-square-foot project at the northwest corner of Gantzel and Combs roads, will also be home to Target this fall. The managing company said it will provide more updates on Target’s construction as the opening date gets closer.

A whole other slate of businesses will be opening by this summer, including Mountain America Credit Union in February, Better Buzz Coffee in March and a slew of restaurants such as One Hawaiian BBQ and Five Guys.

When did Phase 2 of Vineyard Towne Center begin?

The second phase of the Queen Creek shopping center got underway last May.

Vestar is simultaneously working on other shopping hubs in the Valley, featuring Verrado Marketplace, Laveen Towne Center and The Shops at Lake Pleasant.

