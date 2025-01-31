Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA BUSINESS

Bid to put Axon’s massive Scottsdale apartment plan on 2026 ballot is certified

Jan 31, 2025, 1:31 PM | Updated: 1:53 pm

Axon has been headquartered in Scottsdale since its founding in 1993....

Axon has been headquartered in Scottsdale since its founding in 1993. (Facebook File Photo/Axon Enterprises)

(Facebook File Photo/Axon Enterprises)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Taser maker Axon Enterprise Inc. will need voter approval in 2026 if it still wants to build a massive apartment complex as part of a proposed headquarters in Scottsdale, city officials announced Thursday.

Earlier this year, Axon canceled a scheduled groundbreaking event and said it was looking into moving its headquarters out of Arizona after Taxpayers Against Awful Apartment Zoning Exemptions (TAAAZE) submitted petitions to get the issue on the ballot.

On Thursday, Scottsdale City Clerk Ben Lane informed TAAAZE that its petition campaign has been certified.

RELATED STORIES

“I have determined that the total number of valid signatures on Referendum Petition Serial Number REF-01-2024 is equal to or in excess of the minimum required by the Arizona Constitution to place the measure on the November 2026 General Election ballot,” Lane wrote in a letter to TAAAZE leaders.

Axon, meanwhile, said it was still weighing its options, indicating that a delay of nearly two years was untenable.

“We continue to consider all our options regarding the referendum and relocation. Again, as Rick Smith has made very clear, waiting until November 2026 to get resolution on the world headquarters is simply not an option for Axon,” the company told KTAR News 92.3 FM in a statement on Friday. Smith is the founder and CEO of Axon, which develops technology and weapons for law enforcement, military and civilian use.

Bob Littlefield, who chairs TAAAZE, said he is confident voters will agree that the land near Hayden Road and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway shouldn’t be rezoned for the kind of residential development Axon proposed.

“Given the negative impacts this giant apartment complex could have on Scottsdale, a public vote is clearly needed,” he said in a press release.

Why does TAAAZE oppose Axon plan?

Littlefield, a former Scottsdale City Council member, said his group has no problem with Axon building a new headquarters on the property it purchased for $49.1 million during a State Trust Land auction in 2020. The problem, he said, is Axon’s intention to build nearly 1,900 housing units.

“We are opposed to the billion-dollar company’s attempts to change the rules so it can make millions in an apartment project that is too dense, too tall, and one that would create too much traffic and strain public safety resources,” he said.

In November 2024, the Scottsdale City Council approved Axon’s plans for a 70-acre campus.

The company had gone as far as scheduling a groundbreaking ceremony for Jan. 10 before calling off on short notice after TAAAZE submitted its petitions.

“While Axon has been headquartered in Scottsdale since its founding in 1993 and remains deeply committed to the community, the recent emergence of local political opposition has prompted the company to resume actively considering alternative locations nationwide for a new headquarters campus,” Smith, the company’s CEO, said in a Jan. 8 press release.

At the time, the company said it expects to decide where it will build its new headquarters in the coming months.

“Scottsdale has been our home for over 30 years, and we’ve worked hard to build a strong future here,” Smith said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona Business

The complex is bringing 400 apartment units and resort-style amenities at 12400 N Tatum Blvd. (Phot...

Serena O'Sullivan

Apartment opens at PV development at former site of Phoenix mall

Want to live in a luxury apartment complex where a mall used to be? AVE Paradise Valley is now accepting applications. Here are the details.

19 hours ago

Meta's Mesa Data Center....

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

First phase of Meta’s Mesa data center project open; more under construction

Meta announced Thursday that the first two buildings of its massive Mesa Data Center are now operational.

1 day ago

Axon has been headquartered in Scottsdale since its founding in 1993....

Kevin Stone

Bid to put Axon’s massive Scottsdale apartment plan on 2026 ballot is certified

Axon will need voter approval in 2026 if it still wants to build a massive apartment complex as part of a proposed HQ in Scottsdale, officials said.

1 day ago

New Fry's grocery store opening in Gilbert on Jan. 31, 2025...

Serena O'Sullivan

Grand opening for new Fry’s grocery store in Gilbert set for Friday

A new Fry's grocery store is officially coming to Gilbert on Friday. A grand opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. will offer gift card giveaways and more.

3 days ago

Phoenix food recycling efforts bolstered through partnership...

Serena O'Sullivan

Phoenix partners with recycling tech company to cut down on food waste, help environment

Thanks to a new partnership, Phoenix food recycling is becoming more streamlined. The city now has over 25 Mill food recyclers in official buildings.

3 days ago

...

Serena O'Sullivan

Texas-based upscale Italian restaurant called il Bracco coming to Scottsdale

A new upscale Italian restaurant, il Bracco, is expanding to Arizona from Texas. The Scottsdale Italian restaurant will open this month.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Bid to put Axon’s massive Scottsdale apartment plan on 2026 ballot is certified