Albertsons, Safeway lays off over 200 Phoenix workers...

ARIZONA BUSINESS

Albertsons/Safeway lays off hundreds of employees in Phoenix

Jan 24, 2025, 3:41 PM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON BROWN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


KTAR.com

Albertsons Cos. Inc., which includes Safeway, has laid off more than 200 employees from its corporate workforce in Phoenix.

The company informed the state last week that 225 employees from its corporate and division offices at 20427 N. 27th Ave. in Phoenix would be let go.

The employees affected by the layoffs mostly had administrative jobs and none of them were “store-level associates,” Albertsons said in a statement sent to the Business Journal.

In its statement, Albertsons said the latest effort in its quest for productivity was the company’s general and administrative expenses. A decision was made to reduce the size of its corporate and division support workforce.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

