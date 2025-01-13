PHOENIX – Several Arizona Democrats have taken action to move the Laken Riley Act, a Republican immigration enforcement bill, closer to becoming law.

In fact, Sen. Ruben Gallego cosponsored the legislation in one of his first official actions after moving to the Senate from the House.

Earlier this month, Gallego told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos that he was open to a bipartisan approach to the issue of border security after defeating Republican Kari Lake for the seat vacated by independent Kyrsten Sinema in last year’s election.

“We should work together to find a way to stop the entry of illegal immigrants, stop the abuse by some seekers, and deport those criminal aliens that are in this country and are deportable,” Gallego said.

What is the Laken Riley Act?

The Laken Riley Act is named for a University of Georgia nursing student who was murdered in February 2024 by a Venezuelan man who entered the U.S. illegally.

If signed into law, the bill would require Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take custody of anybody in the country illegally who commits a theft-related crime, including burglary, larceny and shoplifting.

The man convicted of killing Riley, Jose Ibarra, had previously been cited for shoplifting.

In addition, the Laken Riley Act would allow states to sue the federal government for failing to properly enforce immigration laws.

Arizona governor applauds Gallego’s support of Laken Riley Act

Gallego was one of two Democratic senators to cosponsor the bill, along with Pennsylvania’s John Fetterman.

“We must give law enforcement the means to take action when illegal immigrants break the law, to prevent situations like what occurred to Laken Riley,” Gallego said in a press release last week. “I will continue to fight for the safety of Arizonans by pushing for comprehensive immigration reform and increased border security.”

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs thanked Gallego for cosponsoring the bill in a social media post.

“The Laken Riley Act is an important step forward that will help keep our communities safe and secure our border,” she said.

Which Arizona Democrats are supporting the Laken Riley Act?

The Republican-led House passed the Laken Riley Act last year but it stalled in the Senate, which was controlled by Democrats at the time. The legislation was revived soon after the new Congress convened in early January with GOP majorities in both chambers.

It passed the House last week, with Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton joining Arizona’s six Republican congressmen in voting yes. Freshman Rep. Yassamin Ansari voted no, and fellow Democrat Raúl Grijalva, who is still in Tucson following his cancer diagnosis last year, did not vote.

The Senate version of the legislation, which has 51 Republican cosponsors, was introduced last Monday by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt.

On Thursday, the Senate bill cleared the 60-vote threshold required to move to the debate phase, with Gallego and his fellow Arizona Democrat, Sen. Mark Kelly, voting in favor of the move.

“I support this effort because federal authorities need to protect our communities from criminals,” Kelly said in a statement. “Keeping Arizonans safe is my top priority and I’m committed to working with Republicans and Democrats on solutions to secure our border and fix our broken immigration system.”

