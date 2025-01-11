PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix and Valley Metro have extended a grant program for small businesses affected by light rail construction, according to a news release.

The grant program has been extended March 31 via the Small Business Financial Assistance Program (SBFAP). The program was originally set to end in 2024. The SBFAP was launched in 2021 and has provided more than 270 grants totaling over $1.5 million.

The grant will enable businesses along the South Central Extension and Downtown Hub in Phoenix to apply for funding up to $9,000.

In 2024, the program granted more than $400,000 to 65 businesses located along the South Central Extension and Downtown Hub construction corridor.

What are the requirements for the grant?

Businesses that look to apply for the grant must meet the following requirements:

Must be located on South Central Extension/Downtown Hub.

Have a yearly revenue of less than $750,000 and have less than 15 employees.

Business opened before June 2019.

Show a loss of revenue c ompared to before construction.

A list of other requirements and the application portal are available online.

