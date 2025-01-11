Close
DATA DOCTORS

Is a Copilot+ PC Worth Buying?

Jan 11, 2025, 5:00 AM

BY DATA DOCTORS


Q: Is a Copilot+ PC worth buying right now?

A: The overwhelming use of AI to sell just about everything will continue, and the Copilot+ PC is Microsoft’s current campaign for those using the Windows operating system.

It is more than just a marketing campaign as these computers incorporate dedicated hardware for AI, but it’s in the early stages of development.

What makes a Copilot+ PC different?

Unlike other computers, Copilot+ PCs are built around an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) that specializes in specifically handling AI tasks. This takes the workload from the CPU (Central Processing Unit) and GPU (Graphics Processing Unit), making the system faster and more efficient.

Microsoft’s reason for pushing these devices as the future of Windows is that they’re designed to handle real-time AI processing, which allows for some improvements.

Two of the more useful improvements are longer battery life (up to a full day) and instant-on capabilities so it acts more like your smartphone.

On the security front, the hardware updates include Microsoft Pluton security chips, designed to better protect against malware and firmware attacks.

Recall

One of the biggest features they’re promoting is an AI-based search they call ‘Recall’ that is designed to make finding things you’ve done in the past easier.

Instead of searching for things based on file names or having to go to your browser history for web-based information, you can do it all in one place.

Think of Windows Recall as an all-encompassing memory for your computer. It quietly takes snapshots of everything you do, whether it’s browsing websites, reading documents, or opening emails.

Later, when you can’t remember where you saw something — maybe an article you read last week or a recipe you found — you can simply ask Recall in plain English:

“Show me that Italian recipe I looked at last Wednesday.”

This ‘feature’ comes with a bit of a catch, since it’s remembering everything even if you didn’t save it.

Microsoft says this data stays on your computer (not in the cloud), and you can delete anything or turn Recall off altogether, but there are still privacy concerns.

Using natural language to find things certainly has its value, especially if you’re the type who’s constantly frustrated trying to find things on your computer, so you’ll have to decide if the tradeoff is worth it.

Copilot+ PC: Current shortcomings

In addition to the privacy concerns, there are other issues with the current offerings as it’s only available on ARM-based (Snapdragon X Elite) computers. This means computers that have AMD and Intel processors (the two most popular CPUs) are excluded severely limiting your purchase options.

If you rely on older programs or apps, they may not run properly on ARM-based computers. Emulators may allow them to run, but likely with slower performance as a result.

If you’re a gamer or use powerful CAD or graphics programs, the hardware isn’t optimized for those tasks.

If your entire focus is on productivity tasks (word processing, email, spreadsheets, etc.), all the AI enhancements may be a productivity boost.

For the moment, you’ll pay a premium for anything labeled a ‘Copilot+ PC’ and you’ll be an early adopter of a technology platform that will be changing rapidly and has meaningful limitations.

