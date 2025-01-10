Close
PHOENIX — On this week’s AZ Political Podcast, I become the 1,000,001st person to ask Republican former Mesa Mayor John Giles if he regrets endorsing Kamala Harris, the Democrat, in the 2024 Presidential election over Republican Donald Trump (especially since Trump won by a large margin).

But I promise: I make up for my lack of originality by the end of the podcast!

We talk about his (ongoing?) attempts to bring Major League Soccer to Mesa (and whether he’ll work on bringing the Coyotes back); how much better municipal politics is for voters’ (and politicians’) psyches; whether he’ll ever return to elected public office; and, whether, deep-down, Donald Trump and Barack Obama actually like each other (you’ll have to watch to see how we arrive at that question).

I also get to chat with Giles about how Arizona’s third-largest city has changed (economically and politically) during his time in office — and even how it’s changed since he went to high school in Mesa — the city where he was born.

