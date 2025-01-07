Close
ARIZONA NEWS

LaDona Harvey joins KTAR as cohost of Arizona’s Morning News

Jan 7, 2025, 12:39 PM

LaDona Harvey joins Arizona's Morning News as cohost on Jan. 13, 2025.

BY KTAR NEWSROOM


PHOENIX — Bonneville Phoenix is pleased to announce LaDona Harvey as the new cohost for Arizona’s Morning News.

“We are excited to welcome LaDona to the talented Arizona’s Morning News team,” said Ryan Hatch, Bonneville International, Phoenix Senior Vice President and Market Manager. “She is a natural storyteller with an infectious personality and a passion for connecting with the community.”

Harvey, who moved to the Valley after a successful run at Newsradio 600 KOGO in San Diego where she hosted San Diego’s Morning News for over a decade, will replace longtime KTAR anchor Jayme West, who recently retired. She will join award-winning host Jim Sharpe beginning Monday, Jan. 13.

“I am thrilled to be back home in Arizona, joining the finest news team in the Valley at KTAR,” stated Harvey. “I have the privilege of continuing to care for my ailing father and doing a job I am passionate about: telling Phoenix listeners the stories that affect their lives, and livelihoods.”

