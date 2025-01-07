Close
BLM approves western Arizona solar project aiming to cleanly power homes

Jan 7, 2025, 4:45 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A solar project aiming to supply western Arizona with clean energy was approved by the Bureau of Land Management, the agency announced on Monday.

The Jove Solar Project, which was proposed by Jove Solar, LLC, will include the construction, operation and maintenance of a solar facility and energy storage facility on over 3,500 acres of public land, BLM detailed in a press release.

According to the release, the facility will produce enough energy to cleanly power up to 180,000 homes annually.

Where will the western Arizona solar project be located?

It will be located in La Paz County, which includes Quartzite and sits between Lake Havasu City and Yuma.

The project will connect to the 500-kilovolt Cielo Azul switching station and Ten West Link transmission line, BLM said.

Construction will be handled in a way that preserves the integrity of the environment the power project will sit on, the agency noted.

“BLM supports efficient development of clean energy on our nation’s public lands to move toward a carbon pollution-free power sector,” BLM Yuma Field Manager Ray Castro said in the release. “We will continue to engage with tribal, federal, state and local governments, local communities, stakeholder groups and industry as this project moves toward construction.”

Additional information about the project and its progress can be found online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

