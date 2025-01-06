PHOENIX — Arizonans with customer service skills have a new job opportunity at their fingertips since the AT&T call center in Mesa is bringing hundreds of new positions to the Valley.

The massive, worldwide telecommunications company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, opened its 97,000-square foot call center in 2019.

That center will be the site of a massive job fair on Tuesday.

That job fair at 1355 W. University Drive will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

AT&T call center in Mesa bringing hundreds of job opportunities

There are 750 call center positions AT&T wants to fill in 2025, according to a company news release from last week.

In fact, the company is currently offering a sign-on bonus of $1,000.

The company is looking to fill full-time positions that offer workers a hybrid-remote work life. They’ll have to work at the call center three to four days each week. They can work from home one to two days each week.

Some of the benefits include medical, dental and vision coverage, tuition reimbursement, paid time off, employee discounts and 401(k) plans.

Although walk-ins are welcome on Tuesday, job candidates can also apply online online ahead of the hiring event.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.