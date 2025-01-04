Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead, another hospitalized from connected incidents in west Phoenix

Jan 4, 2025, 7:40 PM

Detectives working to solve west Phoenix shooting...

Detectives are working to solve a shooting in west Phoenix that left one dead and another hospitalized. (Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A shooting in west Phoenix left one man dead and another hospitalized with detectives searching for leads, authorities said on Saturday.

On Friday morning around 9:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting near Camelback Road and 40th Avenue.

There, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound in a car. He was later identified as 20-year-old Said Abdikadir, according to Phoenix PD Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Detectives linked the incident to another from the prior night where a gunshot victim was dropped off at a nearby hospital and “provided limited information” about what had transpired.

Krynsky said multiple people have been interviewed, but no suspects have been arrested as of Saturday evening.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix PD or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

phoenix evictions...

Kevin Stone

Record number of evictions filed in Maricopa County in 2024

The number of metro Phoenix evictions filed in 2024 hit a record level, according to Maricopa County court officials.

15 minutes ago

Raymond French was arrested on Jan. 3, 2025, in connection with a deadly May 2024 shooting in Phoen...

Kevin Stone

Suspect arrested 8 months after deadly shooting in Phoenix

An arrest was made last week in connection with a deadly shooting in Phoenix eight months ago, authorities said.

2 hours ago

murder-suicide...

KTAR.com

2 adults dead, toddler wounded in apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix

Authorities believe a man shot his wife and their young child before taking his own life in an apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix on Sunday night.

3 hours ago

Bill Gates Maricopa County...

Danny Shapiro

Bill Gates: Those pushing Maricopa County election lies do so for money, political standing

Although Republican Bill Gates is longer a Maricopa County supervisor, he isn't backing away from those who amplified election lies.

5 hours ago

Fixing Arizona elections in 2025: What would work?...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Secretary of State says state leaders need to fix election infrastructure issues

There have been many calls about fixing Arizona elections infrastructure after the lengthy count time following the Nov. 5, 2024 election.

5 hours ago

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show at Arizona State Fairgrounds...

David Veenstra

Maricopa County Home & Garden Show coming to Arizona State Fairgrounds on Friday

The Maricopa County Home & Garden show is returning to the Arizona State Fairgrounds on Friday.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Join us for the 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade

The 52nd annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe returns on Saturday, December 28, at 10 a.m.

...

The UPS Store

How The UPS Store is giving back to the community

PHOENIX -- As 2024 nears a close, The UPS Store is looking to give back to the Arizona community with the holiday season approaching.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

Man dead, another hospitalized from connected incidents in west Phoenix