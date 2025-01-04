PHOENIX — A shooting in west Phoenix left one man dead and another hospitalized with detectives searching for leads, authorities said on Saturday.

On Friday morning around 9:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting near Camelback Road and 40th Avenue.

There, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound in a car. He was later identified as 20-year-old Said Abdikadir, according to Phoenix PD Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Detectives linked the incident to another from the prior night where a gunshot victim was dropped off at a nearby hospital and “provided limited information” about what had transpired.

Krynsky said multiple people have been interviewed, but no suspects have been arrested as of Saturday evening.

Anyone with information should call Phoenix PD or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

Follow @iamdamonallred

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.