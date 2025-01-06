Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Secretary of State says state leaders need to fix election infrastructure issues

Jan 6, 2025, 4:45 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Although fixing Arizona elections infrastructure would be costly, it would be a worthy investment, according to Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

“We’re in desperate need of updating some systems,” Fontes told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday.

There’s a lot that needs improvement, he added.

Why fixing Arizona elections is important to Adrian Fontes

Many of the issues that plague Arizona elections are technical.

RELATED STORIES

“The whole documented proof of citizenship thing, then the voter registration thing, has really brought to light some of the significant infrastructure weaknesses that we have in our technology systems,” Fontes said.

His first idea for fixing Arizona elections relates to the Arizona Voter Information Database (AVID), which Fontes said needs an overhaul.

However, he’s also concerned about Arizona’s election night reporting tool, which uses a coding system that’s written in-house. Its longevity hinges on a lone 70-year-old programmer who understands how the system works. It would cost $4 million to fix this issue.

“We’ve been a penny wise, a pound foolish when it comes to some of the most critical systems,” Fontes said. “We’ve been asking for a lot of these kinds of funding and, the last couple cycles, have not received what we need.”

It would behoove those who claim an interest in election integrity to invest in election infrastructure, he added.

What impact would fixing Arizona elections have?

Significant infrastructure weaknesses were brought to the light during the recent election night.

“Our IT infrastructure was so undependable at the executive tower that we actually had to move to a separate facility where we had much more dependable systems to stand up for election night,” Fontes said.

Fixing Arizona election infrastructure infrastructure would help cut out delays like this, he added.

“Hopefully, regardless of leadership anywhere else, the legislature and the folks in all the budgeting offices will be able to see we’re just doing the work and we just need the funding to make it happen for Arizonans,” Fontes said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Remove medical debt Arizonans...

Danny Shapiro

New rule will remove medical debt from thousands of Arizonans’ credit reports

A new rule announced Tuesday will remove medical debt from thousands of Arizonans' credit scores, a move Vice President Kamala Harris said would be "life changing."

1 hour ago

Barricade situation in Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Barricade situation shuts down area in Old Town Scottsdale

A barricade situation shut down an area in Old Town Scottsdale for nearly three hours on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

3 hours ago

drug courier fentanyl heroin methamphetamine Arizona arrest law enforcement...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona drug courier sentenced after pleading guilty on 3 charges

A drug courier found guilty of smuggling fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin was recently sentenced to 3.5 years in prison, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

4 hours ago

The Horton Fire northeast of Payson started on Dec. 14, 2024....

KTAR.com

Crews complete significant step in strategy for suppressing Horton Fire

Crews completed a significant step in their strategy for suppressing the Horton Fire northeast of Payson on Monday.

5 hours ago

semiconductor supply chain, semiconductor manufacturing, ASU, technology, chips...

Serena O'Sullivan

ASU Research Park in Tempe chosen for national semiconductor test facility

A Tempe semiconductor manufacturing hub set to be fully operational in three years will expand Arizona's semiconductor supply chain.

5 hours ago

LaDona Harvey...

KTAR Newsroom

LaDona Harvey joins KTAR as cohost of Arizona’s Morning News

Bonneville Phoenix is pleased to announce LaDona Harvey as the new cohost for Arizona’s Morning News. Harvey will start Jan. 13.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford’s Operation Santa Claus: Spreading holiday cheer through pickleball

Phoenix, AZ – Sanderson Ford, a staple in the Arizona community, is once again gearing up for its annual Operation Santa Claus charity drive.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Why a Heating Tune-Up is Essential Before Winter

PHOENIX, AZ — With cooler weather on the horizon, making sure your heating system is prepped and ready can make all the difference in staying comfortable this winter.

...

Morris Hall

West Hunsaker, through Morris Hall, supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR’s Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Arizona Secretary of State says state leaders need to fix election infrastructure issues