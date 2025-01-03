Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Suspect booked on murder charge for December drive-by shooting in Phoenix

Jan 3, 2025, 8:06 AM | Updated: 8:31 am

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix last month, authorities announced Friday.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 16000 N. 32nd St., between Greenway and Bell roads, around 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 19, the Phoenix Police Department said.

They found 47-year-old Joseph Gaona suffering from a gunshot wound. Gaona died of his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Investigation leads to suspect in deadly drive-by shooting

Detectives followed leads to identify a suspect vehicle, and then a suspect: 35-year-old Michael Miller.

Mugshot of Michael Miller, the suspect in a deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix.

Police contacted Miller on Dec. 23 and initially arrested him for prohibited possession of a firearm.

“This investigation continued and eventually established probable cause to re-book Miller on charges related to the homicide,” Sgt. Rob Scherer said in a media advisory on Friday.

According to Maricopa County jail records, Miller is now being held on four charges: first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, discharging a firearm in city limits and prohibited firearm possession. His bond was set at $1.015 million, and his arraignment hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

Miller is believed be the lone suspect in the case, police said.

No other details were made available.

